19 March 2025

Panama City, Panama

Jungle Law

Trump’s Blackrock deal is far from over. Generations of sending American jobs, tech, and manufacturing to China was equivalent to feeding wild tigers near the local kindergarten. And now jungles are full of tigers used to getting their way.

I made the tiger photograph in the wilds of India. I made the video below in the wilds of Darien Gap. At an Embera village called Bajo Chiquito. Notice the Georgia Bulldogs tattoo. Maybe this guy is going to Georgia.

And the man to his right. Wearing the cross. As many do. And the nice watch. After crossing through Darien Gap. Still has a nice watch. Darien robbers go through every speck of property including body cavity searches. If you lie and they find property after search, you die on the spot. Jungle law.

Chinese do not get raped and robbed in Darien Gap because. They have a deal with the jungle.

Many Chinese coming through have passports with false information.

A perfect storm brews not just in Panama, but across the world.

About 40 hours from now, Panama may be largely closed from massive protests over mostly internal matters such as social security benefits. I will be here. This is becoming far more dangerous and expensive.

I will start asking for funding regularly. It’s become important.

