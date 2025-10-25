Doug Casey told Masako and me we should watch The Jones Plantation. A movie.

Doug Casey is the famous speculator. A man of mystery. Doug messaged me a few days ago from the deeper parts of Central Asia.

Masako and I watched Jones Plantation with Doug in Thailand.

Masako and I watched Jones Plantation a second time.

Then a third time.

We do not waste time. And so imagine how sparky Jones Plantation must be. We watched once, twice, thrice.

Drew Treglia is father of this low-budget masterpiece. Really low budget. Watch and see.

Mind-numbing fiat-films are unleashed upon the masses. Some cost more than one-hundred-million-fiats. (Well, according to the hype-publicity). Yet we do not waste time watching high-budget, formulaic fiat-films.

Then a man like Drew Treglia and his crew rolled in. And for the price of a car created a masterpiece.

The Jones Plantation is simple in all ways — other than sophisticated, often subtle underlying messages, raining down minute by minute. The film looks simple. Watch it twice.

And then, as if by Manifest Destiny, Producer Drew Treglia saw my public comments on The Jones Plantation.

And we made this fantastic interview:

