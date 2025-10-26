Trump coming tomorrow.

Japan now — Japanese tired of being raped and murdered by invaders. About 16 protests reported today around Japan. Masako and I are in the third one today. Her livestream has 55,000 viewers now. But the bigger protest is about 50 meters away where I am now.

https://x.com/ganaha_masako/status/1982270331416158324?s=46

