Trump coming tomorrow.
Japan now — Japanese tired of being raped and murdered by invaders. About 16 protests reported today around Japan. Masako and I are in the third one today. Her livestream has 55,000 viewers now. But the bigger protest is about 50 meters away where I am now.
https://x.com/ganaha_masako/status/1982270331416158324?s=46
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Breaking: Russia Develops Nuclear Propulsion Missile Technology
It’s kind of reminiscent of the famous series Bullets Around the World, only on a larger scale and not limited to taking out individual global psychopaths.
Can you fly them in groups like Bullets around the world did? The camaraderie between the Bullets of BAW was phenomenal. We wouldn’t want them to get lonely.
They never explained how the bullets could circumnavigate the globe and defy gravity. I wonder if they had mini mini nuclear reactors in each bullet?
It was always kind of sad when one of the bullets received his mission and they all knew they would have to wait to see each other again in Bullet Valhalla.
But now we can have Missiles Around the World, flying the friendly skies as they await their assignments to visit the perpetrators of global counterfeiting, who hail Satan and are living like the devil.