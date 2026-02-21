Japan MigVasions, Covid-Era, Papua New Guinea, Witch Burning, Tribal Dramas with Guns, Niger,

21 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark



Masako and I know Marutani-san from Japan. Most recently we met in Norway and travelled together to Denmark where we made this talk. Marutani-san has just visited Greenland and witnessed characteristics similar to Japanese.



Marutani-san’s global awareness is extraordinary.

NOTE: Donations are very low for our work. Difficult to continue at this rate. Thank you for any support.

One day in Canada — March, 2024. And in February 2026, President Trump is openly choosing to ignore SCOTU ruling on tariffs and is on verge of massive undeclared war with Iran. Matters are quickening,



====





For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



