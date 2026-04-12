JAPAN at War -- Africa, Europe, Papua New Guinea, and More
Reposting from 09 April
Reposting as Substack did not email this out the first time.
This interview was recorded in the Kinjiro studio of Masako and Michael:
Marutani-san is a very interesting man. We recently met up in Norway, and Denmark, researching the global war:
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Sir, Mr. Trump is an Ac-Tor! He is a member of The Screen Actors Guild and Ari Emanuel is his Israeli Hollywood Agent. The real battle is between The City of London and The Pentagon. Rothschild Central Banksters aka The City of London versus A Few Good Men. Wag The Dog is in Process. His job is to Distract and he runs absolutely Nothing! He's a Moron and a Traitor bring used. Are people dying? Yes, they are. The 1979 coup was orchestrated by The City of London--Ayatolla Ruhollah Khomein was brought in from a Kibbutz in Paris--a Kibbutz! Jewish Commune. Mr. Rhouhani earned his Doctorate in Sharia Law in Scotland aka The City of London partying with Jack Straw one step away from "Lord" Jacob Rothschild.
Iran was being controlled by The City of London, not its people but it's hardline Leadership which is manufactured by The City of London, not reflective of The Persian People. These same people brought in Wahabbheism--the Lunatic Fringe, also Manufactured by The City of London.
This is a War between Western Humanity and The Central Banksters! Period. "Israel" is FULL of GRU assets--The "Settlers" are Russians, primarily. Non-Religeous and many are not even "Jews". Chabad Lubavitch are the Black Hatted, Black Suited Mobsters and Trump is one of them. What did his book "The Art of the Deal" quote him as saying? "I learned......this and that--from HIS Kabbala Teacher when he was 17 years old. He is Jewish and has always been.
This is a War with The Central Banksters---Why is The U.S. setting up Military Bases in Occupied Palestine? Because we are Taking it! We were Not Invited ANYWHERE. Sykes-Pico being Dismantled. It is a City of London construct that is being Dismantled. That is what you are witnessing. While you were in Iraq I was studying THIS!
God Bless
Of course, the US knew the Japanese were coming. They wanted them to come. Because 80% of America said, no war. It's only been 20 years since the last one. So, the US wants a planned sneak attack from Japan, so America would join the army and navy and go after the Germans in France, and let them take care of the Japanese later, to show Pearl Harbor was a planned attack, and not a sneak attack. By, where wear all the carriers, all the new ships? What was left in the Harbor? Old WWI ships. Who cared if there were hundreds or thousands of kids aboard the old ships? Where were the Navy and Marines to stop the Sutan forced march? When one of the marchers died and fell, the marchers tramped over him, and he became a blob in the dirt. More than I want to write about. I quite.