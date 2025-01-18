The following message is from Gary Heavin.
Gary asked me to share: “Hey Michael I’m working with several j6 freedom groups preparing for the pardons and release for Monday
We have over a hundred volunteers that will be at the gates of 75 prisons to meet the heroes and secure them Hotels, meals, travel, etc.
I’ve got a dozen jet aircraft volunteers prepared to fly those home who are incarcerated long distances from home
We have transitional homes for those who have no place to go Help me get the word out to the public
We’ve got a give send go account to raise money for their needs. Share with Ann. I will be on infowars and Mike Adams.”
The government that incarcerated them should be forced to come up with the money to make these people whole again, at least financially. Emotionally will be a different story.
Finally, finally, finally, this totally choked me up made me cry not only should they be “pardoned“ they should receive a ton of money for what they have endured!! Please tell them they have had SO many Canadians have been rooting for them. May God bless each and everyone of them. ❤️❤️❤️