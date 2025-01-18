The following message is from Gary Heavin.



Gary asked me to share: “Hey Michael I’m working with several j6 freedom groups preparing for the pardons and release for Monday



We have over a hundred volunteers that will be at the gates of 75 prisons to meet the heroes and secure them Hotels, meals, travel, etc.



I’ve got a dozen jet aircraft volunteers prepared to fly those home who are incarcerated long distances from home



We have transitional homes for those who have no place to go Help me get the word out to the public



We’ve got a give send go account to raise money for their needs. Share with Ann. I will be on infowars and Mike Adams.”



