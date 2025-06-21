Any use of nuclear weapons likely will result in immediate global escalation.



Israel has lost the initiative. Clearly losing the war. Large numbers of Israelis have fled or are fleeing Israel. “The tribe” is migrating.



United States is staking all of our might on defending what amounts to maybe a couple million core Israelis. A country dependent on massive American support while we bleed.



More than two million Arabs live in tiny Israel amid a total of only about 9 million people.



Iran’s allies are powerful, proximate, and easily resupply Iran. Such as China using the new rail system:

The global center of mass — the pendulum of influence — clearly is moving faster East this year. On the scheme of things, Israel is a speck.



Yet the strategic area we euphemistically call “Israel” will likely fall under SCO influence and then control. SCO is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The “Other NATO”.



This alone can be catastrophic for the West, and Japan. Not to mention Taiwan and our strategic human and manufacturing interests.

Iran has resilient supply lines with other SCO partners such as China and Russia.



Iran enjoys great strategic depth, massive terrain advantages, and is not widely hated. There is zero chance USA and Israel will successfully invade Iran. (That last sentence is for those who think this is even a vague possibility. It just will not happen).

Rockets are raining into the richest neighborhoods of Israel. Illusions are shattered. Initiative has accrued to SCO hands. Iran and SCO partners have no reason to want talks, other than for the normal talk-talk fight-fight strategy and window dressing.



SCO, led by Iran in this case, can devastate Israel with just a handful of rockets per day. Matt Bracken apparently has similar thought — this message just in from Matthew: “Israel is toast. All Iran has to do is keep lobbing volleys of 5 or 6 missiles at an Israeli city every day, with one getting through, and Israel must remain in bunkers with no economy.”



Just in:

Rockets are flying into Israel as I write these words.



Iranian rockets did this:

Iranian missiles are getting bigger.

The idea Israel or USA has air “superiority” or air dominance over Iran is a farce. And in any case, many of us spent years in Iraq and Afghan wars where we deeply invaded and completely owned the skies…and we see how that turned out.



Israel in USA are lying about even owning the skies over Iran. These large missiles take time to erect and launch. They roll out and make a long flight then smashing posh neighborhoods and strangle sea traffic at Haifa. There is no air dominance. Another Iron Doom fairytale.



Many Israelis are abandoning ship. So many that the Israeli government put strict controls over who can leave. Echoes of Ukraine. Ukraine…another front of this same war we also warned about.



And the missiles keep roaring and booming with accuracy.

Israel’s instigation of this war likely will go down in history -- if anyone is still writing history -- as one of the greatest "blunders" in all history. Though the genocidal death jabs against our own people is difficult to top.



The real arrow missile. Makes one wonder if Netanyahu works for the other side. Evidence suggests Netanyahu is an infiltrator:



Perhaps this is simple. Just another suicide. By war. Götterdämmerung-cult-style. If not suicide, this a top-tier strategic error.



The Persians, Chinese, Russians and others in SCO are easily as smart as Zionists. Zionism being an amorphous political affliction with false-pretenses of being “Jews.” The majority of Zionists seem to be a subset of American Christians. That certainly is the main power center. The legs.



“Israel” is a construct mostly of US and British intelligence back from the 1800s. Notice Suez Canal just next door. Opened in 1869. Suez has been a porkchop for acquisition ever since.



I found this jewel in a fabulous antique store not far from the Panama Canal.

Theodore Herzl is on this paper. The great Herzl himself nothing more than a useful idiot of British intelligence.



And the Israel of today remains a construct using Jews and Christians as useful idiots in THE GREAT GAME. The real game of Risk. Routes and resources to build forces for global domination.

Dr. Theodor Herzl.

Who’s zoomin’ who?

This is THE GREAT GAME.



Israel is being sacrificed on a larger globalist alter. Israelis have since inception largely been useful idiots in a never-ending, larger great-game.



This global war is not about Jewish homeland. Not for the big players. This is about Routes and Resources. People from many walks are dying by the millions just due to the jab alone. This all is the same war.



Dr. Einstein warned about the Zionists in Palestine in 1946:

Dr. Einstein was right.



And now I must go. My friend “Doc” Pete Chambers just arrived. Doc will make an important announcement soon.



This has been another sans-edit. I can say more and more quickly with quick dispatches. (I started these during the Iraq war).





