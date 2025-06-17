Texas

17 June 2025

Mind dump, sans edit



The war is growing. Already this war has a life of its own. Its alive.

Israeli Minister of Transportation: “We will not approve Israelis to travel abroad at this stage. Only those who came to visit, tourists, Taglit program (non Israeli jews), or diplomats will be allowed to leave.”

Smells like Israel is doing a Ukraine. We may see Israeli forces dragging unwilling fighters into vans and off to camps.



Victory is just around one more bloody corner:

And just over another bloody hill. And another bloody hill. And another. And across The River of Blood. Through malarial swamps of poverty. And up another bloody hill across another River of Blood. Down the trail of broken bodies and through the dark forest of tears. In fact, this is a forever war.



Relations with Israel bring only pain. Zero benefit. Japanese have a term for a bad-luck girlfriend: Sageman: さげまん



Israel is America’s stalker. Israel is America’s sageman.