13 June 2025

Texas



Yesterday morning I tried to publish a dispatch with this title: “Iran War Looms”



But the phone kept ringing. About matters such as Panama. And the river of time flowed by along with the title Iran War Looms — and over a waterfall of history into Israel Attacks Iran.



And now the title changes again: Israel Attacks Iran -- Iran Attacks Israel and is attacking Israel at this Moment



By now, you likely know the war has grown hotter than this below.

I was told Israel launched some of the attacks from hidden drone site(s) within Iran. (Imagine how many of those China and others have around USA.)



Let’s review the rules of war prediction. These rules will make you look like Nostradamus.

Donning my Yonstradamus hat.



Predictions. Watch how they come true.



1) Wars grow. So this war will grow. (Check)

2) Wars grow unpredictably. So this war will grow unpredictably. (Check)

3) Wars last longer than expected. Tell me when it ends. (Watch).

4) The endings typically surprise to nearly everyone. Tell me how this ends. (Watch).



Another note on war prediction: I do not listen to those who pushed, cajoled, and baited Americans into believing the Ukraine and Gaza wars would were wise or a pushover. Obviously they were amazingly wrong.



Meanwhile, tensions are growing in Panama. Mexican President declared war on United States. And within the USA. While actors push and pull us into war with Iran.



I am in Texas for a short time longer. Thank you for your support. I greatly appreciate and need it. This is expensive and will soon be dangerous again.



Thank you

Thank you

Thank you



Back to work.

“The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.”

― Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618