Israel Attacks Iran -- Iran Attacks Israel
After Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society helped invade Europe and America
13 June 2025
Texas
Yesterday morning I tried to publish a dispatch with this title: “Iran War Looms”
But the phone kept ringing. About matters such as Panama. And the river of time flowed by along with the title Iran War Looms — and over a waterfall of history into Israel Attacks Iran.
And now the title changes again: Israel Attacks Iran -- Iran Attacks Israel and is attacking Israel at this Moment
By now, you likely know the war has grown hotter than this below.
I was told Israel launched some of the attacks from hidden drone site(s) within Iran. (Imagine how many of those China and others have around USA.)
Let’s review the rules of war prediction. These rules will make you look like Nostradamus.
Donning my Yonstradamus hat.
Predictions. Watch how they come true.
1) Wars grow. So this war will grow. (Check)
2) Wars grow unpredictably. So this war will grow unpredictably. (Check)
3) Wars last longer than expected. Tell me when it ends. (Watch).
4) The endings typically surprise to nearly everyone. Tell me how this ends. (Watch).
Another note on war prediction: I do not listen to those who pushed, cajoled, and baited Americans into believing the Ukraine and Gaza wars would were wise or a pushover. Obviously they were amazingly wrong.
Meanwhile, tensions are growing in Panama. Mexican President declared war on United States. And within the USA. While actors push and pull us into war with Iran.
I am in Texas for a short time longer. Thank you for your support. I greatly appreciate and need it. This is expensive and will soon be dangerous again.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
Back to work.
“The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.”
― Edward R. Murrow
I have come to the conclusion after long research and thought...that we are witnessing the First Global Jewish Civil War. I defy anyone to come to another conclusion when they read this article from the Jewish publication, Commentary:
https://www.commentary.org/articles/jay-lefkowitz/jewish-vote-2024/
"Before jumping into the data, it’s also worth asking why anyone even cares about the Jewish vote, given that American Jews number less than 2.5 percent of the total population. To be sure, Jews vote in much greater percentages (approximately 80 percent) than the rest of the American public (about 66 percent). But the Jewish role in American politics goes well beyond the ballot box. In 2016, the Jerusalem Post reported on a study showing that Jews donate 50 percent of all funding to the Democratic Party and 25 percent of all funding to the Republican Party. This past year, in a truly astounding statistic, Forbes revealed that the top 15 donors to the Kamala Harris campaign were all people who identified as Jewish."
These are the people funding the Lawfare and NGOs like Jewish Family Service facilitating illegal immigration right down to Princess Greta the Great. (She reminds me of Elian Gonzalez who the Clintonista AG Janet Reno, from Miami, had pulled from his home and returned to Cuba where we later saw him propagandized as a member of some Marxist Youth troupe.) We are led to believe they are only 2-3% of our population and yet we see them literally everywhere. I find myself Googling the person's name and the word Jewish every time I see a new face that seems to have a political ax to grind -- and three times out of four they turn out to be...Jewish! What are the odds on that? If any other tiny minority had such power, people would be allowed to talk about and Question what the hell is going on in that community! Not so with the Jews, of course, as they have all bases covered, especially with out First Jewish President Donald J. Trump / Drumpf. The problem they have with Trump is that he is also making strong inroads into the Phoenicians who have long lorded over the Jews as their bankers and trade office accountants. Note his daughter's marriage to the billionaire Boulos family who are brokering major mining deals in Africa as special emissary for the US right now. And also his Best Man and now Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack who just added Special Envoy to Syria to his portfolio. Trump is moving faster than anyone can keep up!! Hell, he managed to completely isolate Elon "Master of the Universe" Musk in a matter of months. The guy now has no friends and must be on suicide watch...
I mean look at this reference to the Doge (yup, the original DOGE) right in the middle of a discussion about Cromwell on the spook-controlled platform of Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oliver_Cromwell
Death and posthumous execution
Cromwell is thought to have suffered from malaria and kidney stone disease.[citation needed] In 1658, he was struck by a sudden bout of malarial fever, and it is thought that he may have rejected the only known treatment, quinine, because it had been discovered by Catholic Jesuit missionaries.[108] This was followed directly by illness symptomatic of a urinary or kidney complaint. The Venetian ambassador wrote regular dispatches to the Doge of Venice in which he included details of Cromwell's final illness, and he was suspicious of the rapidity of his death.[109] The decline may have been hastened by the death of his daughter Elizabeth Claypole in August. He died at age 59 at Whitehall on 3 September 1658, the anniversary of his great victories at Dunbar and Worcester.[110] The night of his death, a great storm swept England and all over Europe.[111]
There is no other reference there or in all the other pages on the British civil wars referencing the Doge, Venice or the Venetians. Why the hell would there be?
At any rate, back to the current Civil War of American Jewry, it seems to pit secular anti-Zionist neo-Marxists against pro-Israel Neocons. Neither side really appears to have America's interests at heart other than as leverage in their constant financial and legal battles. If you know of anyone else promulgating this thesis, please let me know. (Outside of Miles Mathis, of course.)
*Brave AI: "During the American Civil War, Jews were divided as the conflict split the nation. Approximately 150,000 Jews lived in the United States at the time, with the majority supporting the Union and a significant minority supporting the Confederacy. About 8,400 Jews fought for the Union, while around 10,000 fought for the Confederacy, although these numbers are estimates and vary across sources. Jewish soldiers fought for their respective causes and also advocated for equal treatment. Notable events included the appointment of a Jewish chaplain to the military and General Ulysses S. Grant's controversial Order No. 11, which expelled Jews from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi."
Alex Jones predicts, Iran's Islamist government will fall within 3 months.