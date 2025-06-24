Trump announced a ceasefire. Obvious lie the moment it was posted:



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi replied there is no cease fire:

There have been a number of attacks since Trumps announcement. Sorting who did what, when, to whom, and why…will never be sorted out. Because other “stuff” will continue to happen and all this becomes like tracking raindrops inside a tornado.

This map reveals the shortest flight path from Israel to Tehran entails flights over Iraq. I was told there was a recent strike by Israel on Tehran but I see nothing in the news or other feeds. The source normally is accurate but over the years makes a few misses.