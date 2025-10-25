/////
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Snail Mail donations are very welcome:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618