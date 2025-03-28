Iran/Panama --Chances of Kinetic Conflict Increasing
What do they have in common? Routes and Resources.
This is not about religion. This is strictly about routes and resources. Global Game of Risk. During a conference call this week, a former military officer joked you cannot win RISK without taking Panama. Another mentioned Kamchatka. Gotta take Kamchatka, he said. (For the risk game, anyway).
Panama is the King of Routes. Path between the Seas, and coming rail and road between North and South America.
Again. Who is building the rail and road? I know it’s no longer China.
Wikipedia reports under Walter Reed that his demonstration allowed the resumption and completion of work on the canal 1904 to 1914.