

This is not about religion. This is strictly about routes and resources. Global Game of Risk. During a conference call this week, a former military officer joked you cannot win RISK without taking Panama. Another mentioned Kamchatka. Gotta take Kamchatka, he said. (For the risk game, anyway).



Panama is the King of Routes. Path between the Seas, and coming rail and road between North and South America.







GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608