None of this is about 07 October or nuclear weapons. This all is about Routes and Resources.

That was Russia. This is China’s train to Iran. Iran is unlikely to run out of rockets or ammo.





Thank you for your support! Much needed!

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow