Israel is being disassembled.



Power from the plant is reportedly out:

The war is completely born and now has a life of its own.

Missiles are easily penetrating the Dome of Cognitive Dissonance. This is actual war. The emotional “analysis” are crumbling along with Israel’s defenses. But Team Cognitive Dissonance will run Israel and America into the ground. TUNE THEM OUT.



Punish Treason.



Reward the things you wish to increase. Accurate information, analysis, and action is key to survival.



Please put Green in My Machine. Very much needed for next phases:



Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow