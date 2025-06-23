Israel is being disassembled.
Power from the plant is reportedly out:
The war is completely born and now has a life of its own.
Missiles are easily penetrating the Dome of Cognitive Dissonance. This is actual war. The emotional “analysis” are crumbling along with Israel’s defenses. But Team Cognitive Dissonance will run Israel and America into the ground. TUNE THEM OUT.
Punish Treason.
Reward the things you wish to increase. Accurate information, analysis, and action is key to survival.
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
Mike you are right on , talked to a person at my gym and he said I sure hope WWIII doesn’t start ! America is in denial!
Dome of Cognitive Dissonance is SO appropriate!!!!!! The stuff of poetry.