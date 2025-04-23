As of 23 April 2025, there is zero indication invasions are ending. All compass needles point to temporary operational reductions.

Related: here in Panama, I see zero indication the United States is making any impacts on Chinese encroachment.

Any serious attack on our attackers would launch by immediately defunding United Nations…not DEFENDING United Nations. United Nations is still fully functional and funded. United States is openly defending and nurturing United Nations.

Just one hour ago, Amy Pope continues her global tour. Pope is head of UN-IOM: The main invasion engine.

Amy Pope posted image shaking hands with Pope Bergoglio, now dead. Flags are flying half mast here in Panama for a Pope openly involved in human trafficking.

Two human-trafficking-popes meet:

Much of Europe has crossed demographic Rubicon. As has Kanada.

For some others, such as United States, it’s now or never. There is no more time. Severe damage already is done.

I found this painting on an 1888 French bond for the Panama Canal. The sediment of irony is deep.

