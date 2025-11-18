Drug Wars On Us
18 Nov 2025
Mind burst, sans cannabis, sans other intoxicants, sans edit:
The #1 WMD destroying and controlling our people is psyop/intoxicants.
Marcia in America is a friend of team Masako and Michael.
Marcia sent this video last night. Masako and I both watched it. Link is at the way, way bottom of this dispatch.
And now my mind dump sans edit, with a few images. This is a tiny portion of what Masako and I see around the world:
Enemy combatants in action. Never respect the thoughts of males who do not respect their own brains.
Three of the most influential men on earth — are dope pushers to American children. Do the math.
They are actors in a ultra-psyop.
Masako and I made this video on a Canadian street:
I just made these photos in our study:
Masako and I bought these two dope bongs in Kyoto and Bangkok.
Targeting children:
We found the white-kitty-bong in this store in Kyoto, Japan:
Sickening
Conditioning
Destruction
Old form of warfare.
The bright-teal baby bongs are sold in some Bangkok dope stores:
Who do these baby bongs target?
Elite capture.
They are sold in rich areas of Bangkok.
Clearly targeting children of the elite. For capture, utilization, treason, destruction:
Full Spectrum War:
You are at war.
There is no place to run.
No way to hide.
STAND IN DEFIANCE.
Buenos Aires in late 2024. Masako and I see these things in many countries:
When Masako and I saw the dope infrastructure rolling out in Argentina, we scratched Argentina off the list of recommendations:
Only the most evil will do this.
Total War — international dope road-shows:
Only the greatest traitors, morons, or satanists on earth would say this is good for “raising taxes.”
Ironic considering most dope-heads seem to be (justifiably) against the taxes. But then will say dope selling is great for taxes.
In doper math:
Stupid + Dumb = Brilliant
Slavery + Slavery = Freedom
2 + 2 = 0
Only dopers can reconcile that math.
Dopers will dope up their children and yours. Cannabis, mushrooms, alcohol, dog turds. Name it.
Goodbye family tree.
Goodbye country.
Back to Bangkok:
What culture does this to itself?
These actions are products of international cabals.
Needle on the street in Portland, Oregon. Masako and I have seen similar in dozens of cities around the world. Total war:
Back in Bangkok: Thailand is being targeted for destruction.
Canada, on the street:
This animal pushes dope on American children:
====
Please support our mission.
Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Copy and paste: https://michaelyon.com/#donate
Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
Copy and paste into browser:
https://michaelyon.com/#donate
We don’t sell dope to children who then break into the neighbor’s home. So we are not swimming in cash. Thank you.
Or friend Marcia sent anti-doper video last night.
Masako and I watched it.
Highly recommend:
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-amen