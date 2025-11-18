18 Nov 2025

Mind burst, sans cannabis, sans other intoxicants, sans edit:



The #1 WMD destroying and controlling our people is psyop/intoxicants.

Marcia in America is a friend of team Masako and Michael.



Marcia sent this video last night. Masako and I both watched it. Link is at the way, way bottom of this dispatch.

And now my mind dump sans edit, with a few images. This is a tiny portion of what Masako and I see around the world:

Enemy combatants in action. Never respect the thoughts of males who do not respect their own brains.



Three of the most influential men on earth — are dope pushers to American children. Do the math.

They are actors in a ultra-psyop.



Masako and I made this video on a Canadian street:



I just made these photos in our study:

Masako and I bought these two dope bongs in Kyoto and Bangkok.



Targeting children:

We found the white-kitty-bong in this store in Kyoto, Japan:

Sickening

Conditioning

Destruction

Old form of warfare.

The bright-teal baby bongs are sold in some Bangkok dope stores:

Who do these baby bongs target?

Elite capture.

They are sold in rich areas of Bangkok.

Clearly targeting children of the elite. For capture, utilization, treason, destruction:

Full Spectrum War:

Professional Victims are Professional Predators. Chinese blame British for the Opium Wars. The British surely are guilty. This is not in question. Yet Chinese have done the same before the British opium wars, during , and still today . As do many others, including USA, ‘God’s Children’ of Israel, Mexico, Canada, and more.

You are at war.

There is no place to run.

No way to hide.

STAND IN DEFIANCE.



Buenos Aires in late 2024. Masako and I see these things in many countries:

Dope exhibition in Argentina. Openly targeting children.

Satanists

When Masako and I saw the dope infrastructure rolling out in Argentina, we scratched Argentina off the list of recommendations:

Openly targeting children in Argentina, USA, Thailand, Canada, Netherlands, etc. Also in Japan though cannabis is not legal in Japan at this time. The political and physical infrastructure is being assembled.

Habituating children to drugs in Argentina. Defy this , or Goodbye Argentina .

Anyone who will dope up children will not hesitate to take children as slaves or for parts.

Only the most evil will do this.

How much did the government cost?

Total War — international dope road-shows:

Only the greatest traitors, morons, or satanists on earth would say this is good for “raising taxes.”



Ironic considering most dope-heads seem to be (justifiably) against the taxes. But then will say dope selling is great for taxes.



In doper math:



Stupid + Dumb = Brilliant

Slavery + Slavery = Freedom

2 + 2 = 0



Only dopers can reconcile that math.

Dopers will dope up their children and yours. Cannabis, mushrooms, alcohol, dog turds. Name it.



Goodbye family tree.

Goodbye country.

Sherlock Holmes could never solve a mystery if he were doped up and dumbed down.



Back to Bangkok:

What culture does this to itself?



These actions are products of international cabals.



Needle on the street in Portland, Oregon. Masako and I have seen similar in dozens of cities around the world. Total war:

Back in Bangkok: Thailand is being targeted for destruction.

Canada, on the street:

This animal pushes dope on American children:



====



We don’t sell dope to children who then break into the neighbor’s home. So we are not swimming in cash. Thank you.

Or friend Marcia sent anti-doper video last night.

Masako and I watched it.

Highly recommend:

Dopers Dope

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-amen



