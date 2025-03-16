Great interview today
https://cdm.press/video/2025/03/15/live-7pm-est-io-episode-271-michael-yon-panama-is-the-key/
Is very late and glad to have caught this conversation. Just love your enthusiasm for educating the ignorant. Tonight, you're light-hearted and fun. Thanks.
Michael thank for your work, dedication, seriousness, articulation and light hearted humor. This canal is so important to us (the USA) we need absolute control of the structure so many of our men died for building it! The Chinese have declared war in a common law sense and if they are able to set off a nuke in the tunnel under the canal or collapse their bridges across it. It will give them time to attack our allies in the pacific and delay our reinforcements.
Your reporting is crucial to helping us understand the importance of this strategic point. Your work will pay off. The years of sounding the alarm is reaching people and gaining momentum!
Bless you and I will be subscribing and encourage other to subscribe to support your efforts!