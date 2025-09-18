Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry's avatar
Terry
10h

I Am Blown Away! If ever there was ONE Video that could connect ALL The Dots...THIS IS IT!

I just came on to Michael recently. All I can say is, "Where have you been all these years of my life?! THANK YOU!"

I had to stop the video half way, to comment, because I was just overwhelmed with insight, gratitude and an Awesome Overload of new found clarity, that makes sense...in this Crazy world.

Thank You!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
11h

Without Michael, so many would be clueless.

Phenomenal to have such resources as Michael.

Michael has a level of intimate knowledge about so much hidden for so long...

How did he acquire such knowing about those he now reports on.

This type of information is not that commonly shared; so how did he learn of all these connections, terminology, etc?

Really...🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture