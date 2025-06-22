The Devil would flood streets with drugs and make alcoholism a backdrop. This greases tracks for all else.

The Devil would use WMD like death jabs. And famine.

Governments seldom survive famines. Famine that I have been warning about since 2020.

The Devil — wishing to create famine in service to population reduction and world domination — would do exactly what has been happening over the past decades. For at least the past century. And beyond. Glacial long-game until avalanche to control.

The Devil would do things such as use farm subsidies to slowly take control of food production. Genetically modify and own seeds. Make laws prohibiting people from making their own gardens or keeping their own chickens or using healthy, raw milk.

And most recently, the Devil would hit Nord Stream, close Groningen Gas field.

And countless minor and major things. Such as removing water control infrastructure and conducting widespread weather modification. The Devil would enlist an insect army and air force including ticks, fleas, lice, and mosquitos. Bovine tuberculosis, screw worms.

Interrupt trade without permanently damaging infrastructure such as through Panama, Gibraltar, Turkey, Suez, Hormuz, Malacca, more. Turn off grids in major population centers and countries. Weaponize supply chains.

The Devil would do these things and could easily reduce global populations by billions. PanFaWar. Pandemic, Famine, War.

A famine component of PanFaWar clearly is coming.

I have warned for decade now TRUMP IS NOT ON OUR TEAM. This should be clear by now.

A friend sent this Trump graphic this morning. But neither Trump nor Netanyahu is about America or about Israel. Both Israel and USA are being destroyed together, as are many others. This is wildly clear. This is a face of the Devil.

If I were the Devil, I would send a beast like Trump to herd up America’s backbone into the boneyard.

And send a European to pretend he is Jewish and Semitic to play his part in Israel. And people would actually believe this European is semitic. Because — the devil sent the intoxicants first.

This could not be any clearer. It’s all there. Before us. Israel’s streets are strewn with rubble. But before that they were flooded with hard drugs.

Is it any wonder that some would call us The Devil? The Great Satan? These demons do this to our own. And yet good people, polluted with chemicals and lies, vote for them and send money to their own killers.

The Devil wants to kill or enslave us all to death. Thus he sent demons wearing perfect shoes and ties.

This could not be any clearer. Any simpler.

Wisdom loves simplicity:

'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.' Maya Angelou:

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Paul Harvey warned so brilliantly in 1965. If I were the Devil.