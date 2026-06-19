Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Hospitals OPENLY Stealing Babies' Blood and Flesh -- and comments on the Great Zionist War

Fiction shrinks in comparison to reality
Jun 19, 2026

19 June 2026
Japan

The greatest fictions ever created are trivial echoes of reality. That hospitals steal and sell human flesh from Mothers and Babies is as true as is the existence of rattlesnakes. Many people reading this — probably most — are direct victims of this crime. And yet it continues. More than ever. Due to the silence of the lambs.

This is not fantasy. Nor mistake.

All part of the same Greatest Game. Those who choose to go with the flow will be swept away to the sea.

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