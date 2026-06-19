Hospitals OPENLY Stealing Babies' Blood and Flesh -- and comments on the Great Zionist War

19 June 2026
Japan
The greatest fictions ever created are trivial echoes of reality. That hospitals steal and sell human flesh from Mothers and Babies is as true as is the existence of rattlesnakes. Many people reading this — probably most — are direct victims of this crime. And yet it continues. More than ever. Due to the silence of the lambs.
This is not fantasy. Nor mistake.
All part of the same Greatest Game. Those who choose to go with the flow will be swept away to the sea.
====
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618