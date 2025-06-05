Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
5h

Good lord

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
6h

Is this the Fourth Reich that has infiltrated everything since the 2nd World War. All the elites who owned the companies that were SS or traitors that were heads of so many companies supporting the NAZI's before, during and after WWII. Who were never prosecuted for the crimes they were involved in and put back into their prewar positions after the war running the banks and drug and metal companies. Ford, Chevy, Beyer, Porche, VW, IG Faber, American Oil, Alcan Aluminium, Standard Oil, MI6, OSS who became the CIA, Many of the banks, it crazy how many people got their old jobs back and found a way to be ignored instead of prosecuted. ETC ETC. Now trying to start and keep wars going forever to make people poor and control them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture