Been a long day, nearly midnight. Let’s roll:

Words matter. She is a FAKE “Holocaust survivor”.



The Fake Holocaust survivor supports HIAS. HIAS helped the attacker get into United States. Therefore the fake-holocauster got what she wanted.

The “victim” with her HIAS pin:

HIAS has helped millions of invaders into United States.

HIAS is the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. HIAS maintains an active office today in Darien, Panama.



I made this scribble note for someone who was visiting China station this year. Panamanians call China station “San Vicente.” Others call it China Station (or China Camp) due to this being the main Chinese invasion station to United States. HIAS maintains an office at the front gate of China station.



Please excuse the scribble. This was for internal use:

Department of Homeland Security Chief Alex Mayorkas was a board member at HIAS.



HIAS congratulates Mayorkas after he successfully infiltrated the US government:



Someone posted this. Ben Shapiro refuses to comment:



HIAS is helping kill America,=





Camp of the Saints

This architecture of professional victims supports anti-semite invasion of Gaza and United States, and Europe. Gaza is a giant semite refugee being bombed by the same people who prop HIAS.



We’ve netted and wedded ourselves with professional victims. Professional victims surfing waves of psychosis. Attacking each other. Attacking Americans. Attacking themselves.



Example:

HIAS attracts and nurtures mental illness and violence. This so-called attack may have been staged. HIAS supporter(s) was/were allegedly attacked by someone HIAS helped get there. A mysterious heroic Israeli helper was coincidentally at the scene with perfect English, and who now is across fake news building support to bomb Gaza.



While America faces myriad other extreme problems such as death jabs, national debt and food issues, serious potential for nuclear war…and more. HIAS is attacking us like a cancer from within. Though the HIAS problem would be easily solvable.



HIAS attracts and nurtures mental illness:







I made this video in an Indian village called Bajo Chiquito, in Darien Gap, Panama:

These are actual invaders. Others who passed by this map include the murderer of Laken Riley. I made the video.

HIAS also helped this shooter through Darien Gap.

HIAS helped these invaders through Darien Gap. Recently arrested in connection of death of Ava Moore:

HIAS is invading United States. Ava Moore is dead. Laken Riley is dead. Countless children, women, and men, already raped and dead.

Ava Moore was kayaking. This HIAS invader who was too poor to stay in home country somehow found a jetski in America.



Laken Riley was murdered by an animal HIAS inserted into United States:

HIAS shares responsibility for all these deaths. Laken Riley:

After HIAS helped the murderer of Laken Riley through Darien Gap to United States, HIAS helped his two scumbag brothers through Darien Gap. All three are now in American prisons — at our expense — while Laken Riley is dead.

In the video below, HIAS helped this animal through. This Darien Gap at Lajas Blancas. The HIAS tent is just a few steps behind him on the right:



A HIAS way-station in Darien Gap at Lajas Blanca:





This lady claims to be a holocaust victim. It’s a lie. Her family was rich and easily migrated to United States where she invested life energy attacking the country that gave her family harbor and protection.



She wears the HIAS button equivalent to wearing an SS skull.



HIAS helped the attacker Mohamed Sabry Soliman into United States. Soliman was charged after the fire attack on professional victims who were at “demonstration” for Israeli hostages.



The hostages of course are part of the staged and sponsored 07 October attacks. The hostages are now props. This demonstration Soliman “attacked” is for cause of continuing the genocide on Gaza. In other words, she is a lifelong professional victim. HIAS is a center of victimhood and predation.



The predators want Gaza due to energy off the coast, Suez, Ben Gurion Canal project, and Indo-European corridor, among others.





