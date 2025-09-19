See the video below. Normal behavior. And has been for generations. Predatory, professional victims with galactic-sized sense of entitlement.
Massively enabled by unwilling American tax slaves and demanding Christian Zionists. Many who cannot pay their own bills.
I have personally witnessed terrible Israeli behavior countless times in Nepal, India, Thailand, and beyond. The dangerous weight of consequences of their behavior continue to accumulate. Constantly talking down to local taxi drivers, waitresses, and most anyone they outnumber or look down upon. Such as Americans. On whom survival of Israel relies.
See video — a sad teaser:
Link to the story of Israeli man defecating on taxi seat:
I have travelled extensively with Israelis. A major problem is their major and perpetual use of drugs. Especially cannabis. The word assassin comes from the Arabic word for hash eaters: hasisi. And Persian hashshashin.
Hash-eaters have for long-history been used as assassins.
I’ve spent a great deal of time with dope-head ANTIFA. Violent, they are. Brainwashed puppets.
And Israel. Famously known as a nation of stoners. With pretensions of being God’s Chosen People. Makes sense to stoner.
This book sits yet-unread on my table.
I have seen countless doper-Israelis making or getting into senseless trouble. Once, in Indian, I spent days searching for the body of an Israeli after he drowned in the river Ganga. After I warned him. I warned he was high and about to die if he tried to cross the flooding Ganges river. And he did. Die. His body vanished, devoured by the river Ganga.
America sends hundreds of billions to Israel. The “nation of stoners” makes war not peace.
And Charlie Kirk’s body — what became of Charlie Kirk who crossed the hashshashins?
———
Mamma and Daddy believed that the establishment of the modern nation of Israel in 1948 was Biblical; prophesied in Ezekiel and Isaiah. Daddy was the squad BAR man, a T-Patcher from Houston, who had seen combat in Europe. Mamma was a Christian who read the Bible every morning and was certain this was true. Their view was reinforced by the preaching in the small Baptist church in our neighborhood. We always rooted for Israel and refused to believe that they had deliberately attacked the USS Liberty in 1967. Some sort of mistake. The fog of war. The term “Christian Zionists” would have been accurate for our family and for millions of other Americans who believed then and now that the modern nation is the actual Israel of the Bible. To break through that inter-generational religious programming, cut back financial and military support and refute the Greater Israel Project may be impossible. I pray to God in Heaven that it isn’t.
Another reason the culture turns my stomach. As with a child, unless there are consequences to bad behavior, the behavior continues and worsens. The genocide in Gaza reaching new heights of atrocity. This says EVERYTHING about our own government. That is all I need to know to fully realize our government is completely captured and demonic. Our Zionist government has enabled all this spoiled entitlement. Imagine where Israel would be without our government and the age-old tentacles of Evil infiltrating every aspect of our lives, the world. Boring, brainless, unimportant people. What beauty and goodness do they add to the world?