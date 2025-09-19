See the video below. Normal behavior. And has been for generations. Predatory, professional victims with galactic-sized sense of entitlement.



Massively enabled by unwilling American tax slaves and demanding Christian Zionists. Many who cannot pay their own bills.



I have personally witnessed terrible Israeli behavior countless times in Nepal, India, Thailand, and beyond. The dangerous weight of consequences of their behavior continue to accumulate. Constantly talking down to local taxi drivers, waitresses, and most anyone they outnumber or look down upon. Such as Americans. On whom survival of Israel relies.



See video — a sad teaser:

Link to the story of Israeli man defecating on taxi seat:

Normal Israeli Behavior

I have travelled extensively with Israelis. A major problem is their major and perpetual use of drugs. Especially cannabis. The word assassin comes from the Arabic word for hash eaters: hasisi. And Persian hashshashin.



Hash-eaters have for long-history been used as assassins.

I’ve spent a great deal of time with dope-head ANTIFA. Violent, they are. Brainwashed puppets.



And Israel. Famously known as a nation of stoners. With pretensions of being God’s Chosen People. Makes sense to stoner.



This book sits yet-unread on my table.

I have seen countless doper-Israelis making or getting into senseless trouble. Once, in Indian, I spent days searching for the body of an Israeli after he drowned in the river Ganga. After I warned him. I warned he was high and about to die if he tried to cross the flooding Ganges river. And he did. Die. His body vanished, devoured by the river Ganga.



America sends hundreds of billions to Israel. The “nation of stoners” makes war not peace.



And Charlie Kirk’s body — what became of Charlie Kirk who crossed the hashshashins?



———

Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail donations are very welcome:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618