Flying low over Iraq. Combat operations with British forces. Missile countermeasures activated with loud bangs. I quickly made a series of photographs. In the higher resolution images a farmer can be seen almost being hit.

You cannot make very fast photos like this without top-professional gear. This was bang bang bang and I had to raise and shoot. Must be very fast focus. Pro gear in pro hands, pro location, pro timing.



Great gear in amateur hands is worse than cheap gear in amateur hands. You need great gear, great hands…right place, right time.



Thank you for investing in these missions.



