Governor (running for) Pete "Doc" Chambers

Texas Must Stand!
Jan 19, 2026

Governor Greg “Open-Borders-Jabber” Abbott:

OBJ = Open Borders Jabber
Abbott is whatever you will pay him to be

OBJ Abbott parcelling Texas to highest bidders.

Governor OBJ attacks U.S. Constitution on behalf of hostile nations such as China and Israel:

Supports death jabs and ignores Epstein Island while attacking Americans on behalf of hostile foreigners:

Supports death jabs and genocide of Americans, and genocide of others, while demanding American labors benefit hostile Israel:



Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


