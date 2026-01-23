Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gomorrah: Massive Firebombing, Hamburg, 1943

HIAS Helps Invade Minnesota
Jan 23, 2026

Michael Jackson by the windmills:

Hamburg, 22 January 2026:

You’ll likely see Maersk more often in the news:


New German military ships:

Locks and windmills — the voice is tour guide over boat loudspeaker:





Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture