Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonah -l- Dissident's avatar
Jonah -l- Dissident
29m

Canada is the new goal. Anywhere north. The pole is moving.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
L J L's avatar
L J L
29m

Well...let me take a guess....the video message translation means there will soon be an open door to some of the Russian Siberian population to move into Alaska with USA approved B-1Resident Visa Status via Trump E.O. ? But, what is the Benefit of Return for USA? What could the USA possibly get out of such an agreement? Those musicians seem to be a bit unruly, but maybe they know how to farm?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture