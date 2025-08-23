There was no coincidence Xi visited San Francisco. I’ve publicized many times China plans to make San Francisco its western capital. China already has taken key parts of Canada.



Notice Putin wasted no time flying to Alaska.



Alaska is real estate. The ground under our feet is real estate. Population shaping is an old game. I’ve got many books on population shaping. Some are centuries old.



For a spell, Romans were good at population farming and ranching. As were many others. Ploughing populations for the resources under their feet. Often ploughing down one population and replanting with another. This is old. So old, and so normal, that for small number of people this is an art form. An Art of War.



The art of people ranching and people farming.



We all know about economic hitmen.

And population hitmen. Jabs. As example.



Trump in Alaska with Putin.



Northern route. Real estate. Routes and resources. The west is being dissolved. Japan is being dissolved. The vast majority of the global population is being dissolved.



Al Johnson sent the attached video to me about two months ago. Al sent this video with the alert…someone is coming to Alaska.



This video is information radiation.



I have never seen a war that did not radiate information in advance. Often generations in advance. If you have a “radio” and know the “frequencies” and understand the “language” in the “song”…you can decipher things most people do not hear, or even sense. At minimum they misinterpret.



When used as weapon, when it comes to lethality, only intoxicants cast a longer shadow than music. But when music and intoxicants are combined — that’s dark magic.



This song is information radiation. Make sure to read the caption.



This dispatch is more educational than reading an entire edition of Foreign Affairs.





The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

