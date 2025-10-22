This photo just popped up on my screen. From 22 October 2019. In Hong Kong.

That’s me on the ground in orange. Watching Hong Kong being taken by CCP. After I went forward, a large number of journalists began to follow. And again, I got hit with a refreshing rubber bullet.

This was 22 October 2019. Soon thereafter started the “pandemic.”

Now in 2025 — we are deep inside a quickening historical hurricane. Millions already dead due to mass murder and thinking errors. Tricked. Dead.

A natural and unnatural selection is unfolding. There are the quick and the dead. From weapons of mass intoxication, death jabs, and just pure craziness from information attacks.

Quick and the dead — we must make correct decisions with little information while being spoofed. Wrong = dead. Slow = Dead.

Millions made wrong decisions. They are gone.

Gunfighter Wyatt Earp is paraphrased as saying, “In gunfighting, go slow in a hurry.” Maybe he said it, maybe not. It’s true enough. This is war. True enough is often the best you will get.

Our Special Forces often say, “slow is smooth, smooth is fast.”

Go slow.

In a hurry.

Be decisive.

Our human networks are absolutely vital. What you know, who you know, and your architecture of trust, is absolutely vital.

Avoid cowards. Cowards bring only trouble.

Study

Think

Act

Michael Yon

War Correspondent, Author

