This photo just popped up on my screen. From 22 October 2019. In Hong Kong.
That’s me on the ground in orange. Watching Hong Kong being taken by CCP. After I went forward, a large number of journalists began to follow. And again, I got hit with a refreshing rubber bullet.
This was 22 October 2019. Soon thereafter started the “pandemic.”
Now in 2025 — we are deep inside a quickening historical hurricane. Millions already dead due to mass murder and thinking errors. Tricked. Dead.
A natural and unnatural selection is unfolding. There are the quick and the dead. From weapons of mass intoxication, death jabs, and just pure craziness from information attacks.
Quick and the dead — we must make correct decisions with little information while being spoofed. Wrong = dead. Slow = Dead.
Millions made wrong decisions. They are gone.
Gunfighter Wyatt Earp is paraphrased as saying, “In gunfighting, go slow in a hurry.” Maybe he said it, maybe not. It’s true enough. This is war. True enough is often the best you will get.
Our Special Forces often say, “slow is smooth, smooth is fast.”
Go slow.
In a hurry.
Be decisive.
Our human networks are absolutely vital. What you know, who you know, and your architecture of trust, is absolutely vital.
Avoid cowards. Cowards bring only trouble.
Study
Think
Act
Michael Yon
War Correspondent, Author
Please support our mission.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Great photo of a man of action. We hear you. Doing our best to adjust daily to the changes all around us. Methodical, thoughtful, smart. Grateful we have information from you, courage and wisdom from you. Sound direction from you. I celebrate your sharing your experiences and knowledge with us more every day. I look around me and want to weep...for the masses' lack of knowledge. Not being in the dark is a huge part of being ready for whatever is coming. You and Masako are the ONLY ones we know who are on the same page as we are. Even though you are thousands of miles away, you both are our circle. As long as we do not lose communication, we will do well. If we do lose communication, we will survive as best we can remembering what we learned from you. About reality. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.
Michael, do you know my teacher and friend, Dr. Dale Comstock 11 year veteran, Delta force.