I've cut back on visiting with congressional reps at paid campaign events, partly due to my diminishing reserves, partly out of frustration. I commented last spring that I accepted an invitation from an active rep, not from my state, who was visiting to promote his run for Senate (thus vacating his House seat). He was there with two former congressional reps from my state as cohosts. I communicated your message aloud to all in the room about the aiding and abetting of human flows, naming Mayorkas, the Blackhawk helicopter you saw him fly in on, the UN NGOs, the Darien Gap. My point was largely met with silence. I think I even wondered aloud why no one in Congress even asked Mayorkas about this during his various committee or impeachment hearings (that I know of). My best guess is that they know, but are scared. There is a major internationalist agenda being carried out here, touching both parties, and no one wants to get crushed under the juggernaut. Desperately hoping for a change under the next regime. I think we'll see improvement, but hard to say how much.
A very important and timely message to share Michael. I worked at CdS for 4 years with World Vision Intl. as the LAC regional resilience advisor. I completely agree with your assessment about the migration crisis/invasion we are facing. We must correct course ASAP. God speed brother.