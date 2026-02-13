Eroding the Beast
Bill Gates and Crew Called to Court: Liz Gunn hosts Sasha Latypova to discuss the Battle
Please see this important talk:
https://rumble.com/v75ose2-sasha-latypova-and-michael-yon-amsterdam-hearing-against-pfizer-and-bill-ga.htm
=====
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Copy and paste: https://michaelyon.com/#donate
Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
Copy and paste into browser:
https://michaelyon.com/#donate
WOW! Best interview and most powerful ever. Funny to me you only recently met Catherine Austin Fitts and Sasha Latypova when you are all magic together. How many years has the world been deprived of this collaboration of minds! Delighted by Sasha's final words: if shit is thrown at you, throw it right back. And how Liz states at beginning that you are so good at the big picture. All agree we are at war. Court case coming up in Netherlands could be loudspeaker to world. A high point is Ryan Matta reading the dual citizenship with Israel of all CDC associates. I find it AMAZING that you had an interest in learning of the Aghori years ago and how illuminating your study has become in our present Satanic world. Same with the screw worms. Intuition? Sasha states freedom begins in the mind; establish a beachhead. You are 100% in control of what you speak. Do not use the globalists words. Words are sonar energy going through the water in our bodies. Creates frequencies. (The section on water provides spiritual insight into perfect creation.) Useless to focus on scoundrels like Fauci, etc. Focus and call out the larger groups who have directly agreed to kill us: pediatricians, teachers, city councils, etc. The more psychopathic, the more points are given by the globalists...higher one climbs in power. Thank you for explaining how easily the PREP ACT would be dissolved if only RFK had morality. That tells me everything I need to know about him....weak trash, to quote you. The reason he was selected for that position is precisely because he would do nothing to challenge. We must be willing to die on this hill of the truth...must be willing to be the bad guy telling the truth. Helpful to be more clear on how Rothschilds were banking mafia at work and Rockefellers were medical/education mafia. Agree with all said about not succumbing to depression...and I would add learning what beliefs you have held are lies and eliminate them. Search for the TRUTH. Deeply indebted to you and Masako for showing me the way to it. The reason Christians are being attacked is their beliefs require that the right thing must be done regardless of outcome. The only choice is good versus evil. Christianity is not relativistic....a real threat to Zionism's satanic energy. Thank you. This is most empowering and inspiring. Ready to stand my ground..
Excellent talk, worth every minute.