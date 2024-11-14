Full Text:

“It is critically important to defund + investigate the NGOs who facilitated the migrant crisis with billions of federal taxpayer dollars.

Corrupt federal officials have quite literally been the architects of an incentive structure in which taxpayers pay them billions of dollars to destroy our nation.

This is why Democrats attempted to hide a $1.4 BILLION allocation just for NGOs in their disastrous border bill. That allocation was set to be disbursed by FEMA to the NGOs if certain metrics were hit such as detention beds being filled.

In other words, all the NGOs had to do to unlock another $1.4 billion is get more people to come here illegally.

Officials such as Mayorkas have been using these organizations such as HAIS for far too long to launder money and rip the fabric of America.

Defund and investigate every last NGO who received any federal funding above $10 million during the Biden-Harris Administration. A lot of people have made a lot of money off of this crisis and it’s time for transparency.

Most of these NGOs facilitating the migrant crisis have no business being called NGOs when their primary source of funding is from the government while also doing operations on behalf of the government!

v/c:

@VenturaReport”



Operation Burning Edge Video of the NGOs in Darien: