We just made it back from Darien Gap. Masako Ganaha and Lara Logan are busy preparing for next work today and I am keeping the train rolling. We came back after midnight last night.
So now we finished the Darien phase of the journey and moving to Canal and Basing phase. Masako and I are showing Lara the Canal and many other aspects of this incredibly important and dynamic situation.
A friend just sent this Zero Hedge article. Whereas this article is accurate in the details it presents, there is an elephant in the room. The United Nations and others still keep the invasion architecture in place and are still using it to invade many countries such as CANADA. And that border is naked. This is not over. We’ve seen flows go low or even to zero before and then come back with a furious, record-setting intensity.
WE MUST DEFUND AND DISMANTLE THE ARCHITECTURE. Without that, none of this matters.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/darien-gap-now-ghost-town
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT — these boats, cars driver, helicopters….ARE EXPENSIVE:
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608
Can you explain to me the connection between the Darien Gap and Canada. How are people coming into Canada from Panama? I want to know so I can explain it to friends I talk to when I am in Canada. Thank you.
Evil running rampant worldwide enabled by UN infrastructure. What happened to mankind that makes power more important than character and morality? Astounding. The weakness.