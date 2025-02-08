We are in Darien Gap jungle, Panama— invasion flows down about 95% or more. I made this video yesterday. Not much comms out there. Have small Starlink but no time to use.

This warp speed pontoon raft is safe and effective. Though sometimes the river is far more dangerous. I spend much time in this jungle. Chinese are cutting it down. Crime against the world.



There is much to say but we are operational at the moment. Thank you for your financial support…which has been used to Great Effect it shutting down these invasion flows.



