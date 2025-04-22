21 April 2025

Panama Canal



I saw this yesterday in Gamboa. Ship named TITAN in Panama Canal passing by former Nazi crane named TITAN. Tracks in foreground are strategic Panama Canal Railway. (The crane came from Nazi Germany after the war — and still works).

On Easter Sunday, Masako Ganaha and I just showed up with our friend Matt Tomlet for Easter at the Gamboa church across the street. The moment we arrived, the Titan ship was approaching the Titan crane…just by the strategic bridge that got “titanic’d” in 2020.

Cross of the Titans.



And this titan sign is just beside the church in Gamboa, across from Canal, railway, and Titan crane:

Exports of Irony are up.







GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608