Panama is too rich, too poor, too defenseless to sail through this unscathed. GLOBAL JUNGLE LAW.

Copper is vital. A tiny handful of people stand atop a giant copper reserve. A giant pork-chop reserve while predacious groups circle, lipping their chops. Far more going on here in Panama than the Canal.

PANAMA IS RICH AND DEFENSELESS…

Share

Support David’s Eyes - Givesendgo

PayPal single, or recurring

Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, more

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618