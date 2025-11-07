Comfort Women — As Mentioned by Trump
DEEP Dive — Key background
Watch this for insight into the depth — and costs — of our intense research. The benefits are thousands of times greater than the costs. Thousands:
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
Wow! Well worth an investment of time watching Al and Michael play off one another in this endless information stream of how we become so easily lost in the desired confusion of the information wars coming at us from all sides. Projectionism (gaslighting)...puts the problem on 'others'....heavily used tactic...why Michael's and Al's 'on the ground' validating and investigations are essential for unveiling the truth. Takes hard work to mine for Truth. The info. wars focused on breaking up alliances. Long range planning and coordinating and blackmail go into these well-oiled operations to control routes and resources. Comfort women a part of the breaking of alliances to weaken and enable CCP takeover...or Zionist takeover. How the radicalization process begins is also key....to understand and be able to identify the seeds planted for our destruction One significant aspect of the success of information war is to arouse emotional thinking...emotional reaction. Why we must apply thinking hygiene going forward...intellectually assess information using the executive function of the brain. this is a learning process after our lifetime of propaganda and brainwashing. Fascinating example of China diverting world's anger toward them after its Tiananmen Square massacre. Thank you. I hope you two get together more often to 'talk'....this is quite special and greatly appreciated and clarifying regarding the complexity of the warfare we are experiencing.