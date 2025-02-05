Share this postMichael’s NewsletterCIA Buyout Offer -- this is Real WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCIA Buyout Offer -- this is Real WarFBI next? NSA? DIA? Michael YonFeb 05, 2025174Share this postMichael’s NewsletterCIA Buyout Offer -- this is Real WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4116ShareSubscribeCIA Buyout Offer -- this is straight up WAR174Share this postMichael’s NewsletterCIA Buyout Offer -- this is Real WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4116Share
I'm sure. Am I supposed to believe that just, what, three months ago the world is ending, and now, what, "Trump" (or whoever runs things now) can end all of our deep state woes with the stroke of a pen? That's it? No hidden hand players fighting for their survival? Just, what, a fake selection, and everything ends? I don't think so. Everything that has happened since 9/11, at least, stinks of a giant Hegelian controlled destruction of America. Thankfully, it's brought me to God and Christ for comfort and wisdom, even if I do not fully comprehend even that. But Trump or Biden or whoever just waving magic wands and me believing it results in real change? No, I don't think so. As for the insanely disturbing "immigration" chaos that has ensued over the past several years, those people aren't going anywhere. They have literally transformed the area where I live, and there are too many of them to do anything about. I have become the minority in my hometown of three generations literally overnight, or at least it seems so to me. A massive number of stack and packs built over the last 4-5 years. Nobody is being "deported." That's a pipe dream. It's the new America, where Sinos and Hindus write the code and run everything, while the rest of us grovel around in poop and live in a China-style Borg biotech 24/7 monitoring hellscape. Not that way where you live yet? It will be. It's coming because the hidden hand players have deemed it so. They're not going anywhere, no matter who is selected for this fake political theater.
"FBI next? NSA? DIA?"
Already started at FBI (with 6 top executives told to hit the bricks, and 5000 more - who worked on J6 & Mar al Lago-raid cases - identified), and Kash hasn't even cleared the Senate.
Don't forget DOJ - a number of top-level executives who led the J6 persecutions GONE.
You're right - it's war.