17 May 2025

No editing today. From Texas.





It's strange and interesting to look back 15 years now and remember I stood nearly alone against one of the most popular and powerful men in the US Government...and won.



Rolling Stone and their druggie writer Michael Hastings were correlated with the firing of General Stanley McChrystal. The actual casual factor was Big Honey. I did it. It was important. We were taking meaningless casualties. I was there watching our men die.



But you had to be there at the time to realize how big this fight was. And how costly. I was practically alone standing against one of the most popular Generals in of the generation. McChrystal was a loser. A narcissist, and loser. A super-woke liar. But McChrystal was extremely popular at the time.



Many of my “friends” slammed the door. How DARE YOU attack General McChrystal! How DARE YOU! Probably lost half my supporters. Adios. The core stayed strong.



And I kept attacking, attacking, attacking, attacking, attacking…Big tree, small axe, strong arms: chop, chop, chop, chop, chop….chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop. Chop, chop chop, chop…and more and more and more…and Michael Hastings accused me at one point of covering up war crimes. Was that before, or after, or during? I do not recall.



The biggest war crimes was watching McChrystal and Brigadier General Daniel Menard be lauded as heroes while being zeros. We were losing the war. And I went after General’s Menard and McChrystal simultaneously. The two most popular Generals in the war at that time. I was attacking while I was IN THEIR BATTLE SPACE in Afghanistan. And both Generals and huge numbers attacked me and I attacked back more more more more. Fight fight fight fight!



And I kept attacking, attacking, attacking, attacking, attacking…chop, chop, chop, chop, chop….chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop. Sharpen the axe. Two giant trees! Chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, new axe handle…chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, and more and more and more…TIMBER! Menard fell first! BAM!



Menard was reduced in rank to Colonel and ousted from Canadian Army.



The battle was still raging. Sharpen the axe….McChrystal still standing…chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop…when will Yon quit!???…chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop…Yon still chopping chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, McChrystal tree starting to groan and sway in the winds….chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, Rolling Stone article comes out…chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop…TIMBER!!!! The poisonwood McChrystal tree fell! BAM!



I went through several axes!



And then kept chopping chopping chopping for firewood! For years I have kept chopping that fallen tree when I need firewood. And now in 2025, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop…and roasting marshmallows telling a war story that millions of people saw live.



Doper Joe Rogan take note…chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop…Doper Joe. Smoking dope in front of tens of millions of young people…chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop. I know it’s working. People tell me things…chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, chop…



I made this photograph during a medical evacuation flight.





.



Winning is Vital -- Please help

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618