Mind-dump, sans-edit

Panama City, Panama

14 March 2025



China’s famous bridges in action:



Communism is created by and for cheaters and losers. They try to cheat Mother Nature to save a gram of gold. By using cheap concrete, or metals that corrode and crumble.



We know tens of thousands of Chinese are illegally flooding through Panama. More than 25,000 in 2023 alone. Many are staying.



Roughly 50,000 Chinese in the past four years passed through Darien Gap alone. They are spreading to other countries in a global reach for Lebensraum. Imperial expansion of Empire. This is not because the Chinese economy is exploding. The Chinese economy is expanding and diversifying. Specifically, this is coming from Mainland China. Not from “Chinese” per se, but from mainland CHINA. Red China.

In USA, many Mainlander invaders are starting dope farms, mega-scams, and even underground banks. And they join the military.



Panama released a decree this week practically giving Panama away to generic invaders. The decree appears to be written by or through United Nations or some other destructive archetype.



I’ve included the header and small portion translated below. I will soon publish the entire original and entire translation.



……………

……That it is the responsibility of the Republic of Panama, through the National Migration Service, to maintain an orderly and transparent migration, with strict adherence to human rights and the migration law in force;

That it is the duty of the State to establish policies that respond to the needs of the country's economic development and that, in addition, it is its fundamental task to achieve economic rehabilitation and reduce the unemployment rate;

That through Executive Decree No. 393 of September 14, 2015, the State adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whose objective No. 8 is Decent Work and Economic Growth, which establishes that in order to achieve sustainable economic development, it is necessary to increase labor productivity and reduce the unemployment rate;

That undocumented or irregular migrants have been identified as a group in a situation of vulnerability, since they are the most exposed to potential or actual violations of their rights and suffer a high level of lack of protection of their rights as a result of their situation;…..





Based on this and broader fact-pattern, clearly the stage is being re-arranged for more invasion flows.



If you could see what I see…. So I got an helicopter yesterday to help

Small example. The Thatcher-Ferry bridge stands at the Pacific mouth of the Canal. The United States built and opened Thatcher-Ferry in 1962. The Thatcher-Ferry Bridge is part of Highway 1 — the Pan-American Highway.



If you travel to the East on the bridge (left), the road ends about four hours later at Yaviza at edge of Darien Gap. If West (right), you head toward Alaska.



Directions can be confusing for folks new to Panama because the long-axis of Panama is actually more East-West. Thus Balboa called the Pacific the South Sea.

This map of a planned Japanese attack during World War II shows the orientation more clearly. I chose this map only because the book is sitting beside me.

This part of the plan involved launching airplanes from Submarine from the Pacific, flying over Colombia, take a left over Caribbean, then another left for a straight flight over the Canal and return to Submarine. Another plan was for Kamikaze-style attack.



Thatcher-Ferry Bridge: I did not make this photo from the helicopter yesterday. I got a boat for this.

In another bit of information war, such as renaming Fort Bragg to Fort Whatever, Thatcher-Ferry Bridge was renamed to Bridge of the Americas in 1979 as part of the component of a comprehensive plan to take away the Canal. And pretend to give the Canal to Panamanians. But actually, the Canal went to…just read the book THE CREATURE FROM JEKYLL ISLAND. Skip to the Panama section if you are short on time.



Since 1962, the economy and population has grown — including the Chinese population here. China is building up physical and demographic infrastructure to eventually take Panama. I say this after having seen similar with my own eyes in places like Tibet, Hong Kong, Thailand (yes…), Cambodia, Laos, Canada, California, and more. This is a firm game plan.

So I took a helicopter yesterday morning on 13 March 2025. And flew from one end of the Canal to the other.



Above is the Pacific side, the Thatcher-Ferry Bridge, standing strong since 1962 over an incredible Canal standing strong as ever since 1914…while Chinese build a bridge over a strategic artery.



A bridge that may collapse when too many pigeons land on it. China’s new bridge is circled in red on the right. Panamanians insist this is, “Our Canal and our Bridge.” And some Americans insist the gold is still in Fort Knox.



One of their Hutchison ports with Chinese ownership is circled in red to the left on Balboa side.



China just threatened the port owner not to sell to Blackrock. Both Blackrock and China want to invade Panama and USA, but they both also want Panama Canal.



Panama is a defenseless lamb wearing gold-bling and pork-chops. Ferocious predators are already starting to bite off pieces. (Related — I have seen clear evidence of someone waging anthropological warfare to split off parts of Panama.)

Map for more orientation.



And as you see, the Chinese bridge goes directly to Port of Balboa. Operated by Hutchison. Chinese hands. This is all about China.





Front Gate this week on Balboa side of Canal

China bridge is growing fast.

Highlighted: China Bridge to Hutchison Ports. Operated by China.

Aerial views yesterday from Pacific side.

China does NOT operate the Canal at this time. But China is 100% working to take it all.

Artist projection of new Chinese bridge over Panama Canal. Chinese bridges are famous collapsing with fatalities.





Thank you for your support!



Please donate:

Helicopter costed $930

Please subscribe:

Please write a love letter:

Leave a comment

https://michaelyon.com/#donate



Bonus:

This is the former Trump Hotel yesterday. Some folks think Trump is simmering related to bad business deals in Panama, and that he plans some street justice using the Army. I have no idea. But I know China is working to take Panama like they did Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong.





