06 April 2025

Panama City, Panama

Am muy busy today so this is a mind dump, sans edit. But with some photos stuffed in.



All indicators point to USA returning to Panama. In fact, USA has had uninterrupted presence here for more than two hundred years. George Washington’s half-brother served here in 1741 in the War of Jenkin’s Ear. Due to the fact that I write these words in 2025, in Panama, it might be important to point out that half-brother does not mean the other half was sister. Colonel Lawrence Washington was 100% man.

But Captain Robert Jenkins was not 100% man. Not after the Spaniard cut off Jenkin’s ear. Jenkins was 100% man minus one ear, which he kept. So technically Jenkins was all still there. Jenkins sailed back to England with his ear. Jenkins used his dried ear as a talking piece which helped stoke the War of Jenkin’s Ear between Spain and England.



The War of Jenkin’s ear spread. Because that’s what wars do. Much of the fight was here in New Granada. Now called Panama. When Colonel Lawrence Washington fought here in 1741, neither United States nor Panama were born yet. USA was born in 1776. A rebellious son of England. Well, England more or less. And Republic of Panama is daughter of United States, born 1903. Scotland died here and was absorbed into United Kingdom in 1707.



And now here we are in 2025. This hotel is filled with Soldiers and knows what else. And the Marine Corps band is nearby preparing to play in Old Town tonight.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth scheduled to arrive this week. I am told Hegseth will meet with Panamanian President Mulino, and that Hegseth will visit Fort Sherman.



Antony Rubin, Matt Tomlet, Masako Ganaha at Fort Sherman.

Termites dining on US taxes at Fort Sherman

Panama is layered under five centuries of Forts. Many of the Spanish forts were made of stone and are still around. And no telling what forts the Indians had before. They were famous for warring and conquest of one another.



Many indigenous still carry hatred of Spanish in their hearts. Spanish cruelty was a potent element in collapse of Spanish empire. Cruelty breeds hatred. Such as cutting off Jenkin’s Ear. Leaving Jenkin’s a talking piece to spark a war. Cannot make up this stuff. Jenkin’s is lucky they stopped at his ear.



The Spaniards were famously cruel. Indigenous people here still hold a cultural grudge.



Hatred is passed down to children and becomes embedded in the cultural firmware. I have read old accounts from U.S. Naval officers in the 1800s that Americans be friendly to all indigenous people. Do not rob, rape, or otherwise abuse. Trade fairly. Commodore Matthew Perry in the 1850s wrote about a need for American forces to oppose pirates who were robbing indigenous settlements on coastlines in Asia.



When Americans have gone astray from civility, it has cost us dearly. Inter-generationally, and dearly.



Now, in April 2025, sentiments for Americans in Panama are generally positive. I feel welcome here. There is a subset — mostly among communists who have for generations been supported by China, Cuba, Russians — who hate us. They are in minority.



America must keep in mind that we are among Panamanian allies. Panamanians who are very nationalistic in the way more Americans should be. If Pete Hegseth plants our flag next to the Canal, this might look good in America. But in Panama this may go in a bad direction. America should come slowly, slowly…bring jobs, investment, come on vacation. Be the normal good-American self. And this can go easily.



Americans on whole tend to make friends other than when acting like Charles Manson in the latest war. In recent years there is increasingly zionist influence in American policy which tends to celebrate cruelty, drunken with power, and has never run a successful independent country. That influence may soon have us at war with Iran, which surely will spill directly to here in Panama.

Blue is Yucatán Channel. Red is Panama Canal. Numerous over-horizon vulnerabilities visible on this heat map.

Obviously Panama Canal can easily be shut down in myriad ways. This was known long before the Canal was built and opened by Americans in 1914. Before Americans finished the first train here in 1855, they knew enemies would come to take it.



Now in 2025, over-the-horizon attacks make for simple disruption of trade routes. A few ships to the bottom and traffic would grind down, as happened recently with Suez traffic.



In addition to devastating US economy, Panama itself likely would crumble with any serious physical damage to Canal, or shipping disruption. Similar dynamic with Egypt today in relation to Suez Canal. The war has damaged the Egyptian economy and there will be a great struggle in the future for Suez Canal.



Canals generally change hands through three mechanisms: War, bankruptcy, or agreement.



In case of Panama, information war led to Revolutionary pressure. A weak guy named Carter was 1970s-woke. Weak guy literally used “fairness” as excuse to hand American strategic property to Panama. Weak-guy must have known Russia or China would end up with the Canal. If he did not know this, Carter would not only be the weakest man in the room, but the dumbest. Dumb and weak and President is a bad combination.



Bad not only for USA, but for Panama.



Woke people seem to think the world works like this.



When it really works like this:

Debt traps

Death matches without rules, limits, or witnesses

Wild tiger I photographed in India. So close the flash reflects from eyes staring at me. When you feed a tiger you get a bigger tiger making more tigers. The meat on your legs belongs to those who can take it. Jungle law.

Jimmy Carter was a weak a fool, a handy tool. Carter did not make up this game plan. Carter was a monkey wrench for a rusty pipe.

Sign today in Panama City near the Canal. I added strings to make this more accurate. This had zero to do with “fairness” and everything to do with money/power. “Fairness” is an opiate for woke-infantilism.

The Carter-Torrijos handshake had zero to do with fairness. Carter and Turrijos both were puppets. Turrijos was said to be a dullard and a drunk. He would die mysteriously in a plane crash. Maybe he outlived his usefulness or thought he actually was President. I have no idea.



Carter lived a long in human terms. And left United States and Panama holding the bag.



“Fairness” is a somniferous dream for the woke. An opiate of infantilism. The entire Canal turnover was staggeringly unfair at the time, and thus was packaged as “fairness.”



That weakness may result in huge numbers of deaths of Panamanians, Americans, Chinese, and more. China is moving hard to colonize as much of the world as possible. Thus a hallmark of Chinese information campaigns revolve around “De-colonization.”



Panama is a prime target for eventual takeover.

Famous photograph of Panama Revolution — Sponsored by China, Cuba, Russia, and more.

China openly helped the revolution in Panama. And yet America helped grow China.

Even as China stabs America to death, we moved our industrial sector to China so they could make shovels to bury us.



China is going full blast for Panama.



Only a great fool would abandon this Canal, and our partner Panama. But rest assured in any great conflict someone can devastate U.S. trade with a single strike. Top Canal customers in order: USA, China, Japan.



Panama is a defenseless sheep wearing a garland of pork chops while surrounded by predators. With or without attack, someone will take this Canal. China is working to take it in their preferred way. A combination of debt traps, elite capture, and kudzu-demographic replacement.



This succeeded in Hong Kong and is happening in many other places such as Canada, Bahamas, Taiwan, slowly in USA, and even in Japan. I see these things with the great advantage traveling to see, and understanding how this works.

If China succeeds in ultimately, the locals will wish the Spanish were back. Because the Spanish are less numerable and do not work as hard as Chinese. But the best times in Panama’s history were the times United States high-presence.

China is coming.





Most recently, American pearls like Fort Sherman were left to rot after the USA left. Amazing properties abandoned, derelict, broken windows. Many now overgrown termite-sandwiches. Across Panama, easily tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars worth of prime real estate left to rot. But the United Nations did move into our old headquarters at Fort Clayton. Like a hermit crab into an abandoned shell.



I have been to Sherman numerous times. US Soldiers were out there last week.



Secretary Hegseth may give a speech at Sherman mentioning US intentions to return in larger numbers to Panama. I sense we will return.



My apologies for this sans-edit. So much going on.



