I made this pollution image in Nanjing, 2016. Some days were far worse. China’s labor and management is moving to United States. Moving in like a hermit crab to a giant shell. A shell company. A shell whose inhabitants are not seen as Americans but as farm animals. Who just grumble and move aside.



One day we may see huge numbers of Chinese arriving at military recruitment centers. And what will a President do when Chinese attack the military by volunteering? Capture ships as Naval officers.

These American-made munitions were used during the CCP takeover of Hong Kong. I was there. I collected these. And was shot by similar.

Many multiples of this fired night and day. Thousands and thousands for most of a year during 2019/20.



And on this night, he raised the rifle:

