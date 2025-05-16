Share this postMichael’s NewsletterChina Bridge over Panama CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChina Bridge over Panama CanalNowMay 16, 202512Share this postMichael’s NewsletterChina Bridge over Panama CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareJust now — China bridge under construction over Panama Canal. I am in Texas. A friend just boated by. This is just at the Hutchison Port on Pacific side. They are working now.Winning is Vital -- Please helpCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppSubscribeShareLeave a commentSnail Mail:Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 3261812Share this postMichael’s NewsletterChina Bridge over Panama CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share