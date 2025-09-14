14 September 2025

Bangkok, Thailand

Mind-dump, sans edit

We are in a massive war. No time for nonsense.

War Shills — This morning I participated briefly on a group podcast including zionist-shill Goldie Ghamari.

You may have noticed the Zionists, Chinese, Russians, CIA, and others…stick mostly to the four main MICE cheeses:

MICE — the recruitment acronym:

Money

Ideology

Coercion

Ego

Money is money, cars, etc. Trump is easily bought with sufficient gold. Insofar as influencers, this includes buying preachers and pulpits to run herd. Preaching from scripts. “Charlie Kirks” and “Joe Rogans” often are called “talent”. Few people will hear this term. Talent who are bought or otherwise locked-in are called “properties”.

Ideology — in this case, persuading people they are biblically obligated to sacrifice all for someone who clearly abuses their trust.

Coercion — Epstein island, etc.

Turning Point USA events became known as hook-up events. Make sure to share this with friends who “hooked up” at such events.

Generally speaking, some touring events are mobile intelligence operations. Big boy rules. Big boy tech. Big boy consequences. Libraries of data will be stored for later use. Wired rooms. The works.

Ego — Narcissists are easily recruited. And can be paid in part or in whole with their own vanity,

I came onto a Canadian podcast early this morning. This politician graced the screen as guest. Naturally, a web search returns the poison buffet called Wikipedia:

Ghamari, the fluffy-hair doll, is a zionist war-shill pumping war with Iran. Fluffy seems to relish genociding Gazans.

Fluffy did not pump war with Iran this morning. We did not get that far. I said things that triggered her ZPNS (Zionist-protection-nervous- system).

Her ZPNS reacted volcanically, apparently involuntarily. Her fluffy hair erected like porcupine quills as she stomped her war-mongering feet out the podcast door.

She did the normal zionist intimidation dance. These echoed of the talent and property known as “Greta”. HOW DARE YOU!

On the larger picture, “Greta” and Ghamari and Kirk…and endless more…are all fungible components of a massive information war complex. They are used and blended as ingredients by master chefs and artists. Accentuating and opposing each other to manipulate the emotional pallet of the masses.

Ghamari is C-team shill. A tiny, fungible, non-mission-critical tooth on a cog. A cog that can be replaced with tweezers. Ghamari pushes for a war in which Americans will be deeply involved. Routes and resources. Power.

Charlie Kirk accurately described the career trajectory of those such as Fluffy Ghamari. “Immigrants” who rise to power under Zionist steam.

HIAS is one component of that mission. Take Alex Mayorkas as example. Alex is child of sephardic jewish immigrants from Cuba. Alex became a board member of HIAS. And later become U.S. Director of Homeland Security. I was present in Darien Gap, Panama, when Mayorkas landed in front of me in a Black Hawk helicopter bringing millions of dollars to increase the invasion of United States.

This was Alex that day. I was there. Photo was released by US government:

I deeply suspected Trump would not end the invasion.

Numerous strong signals were present, and remain present: 1) Zionists are actively invading United States. 2) Trump is a Zionist condom.

No mass deportations have occurred. Trump tosses visas in bulk to Chinese and to others. Visas like parade confetti. Our predictions were accurate.

There are other signals but that is enough for now.

Charlie Kirk was not a “self made” man. Charlie Kirk was lifted up on the Zionist plantation. Kirk had talent and checked boxes. And so was a chosen boy.

More lately, Kirk’s base began to rebel against Gaza genocide and war with Iran.

Fork in the road.

When Kirk got uppity against US invasion by “migrants”, and war with Iran, and genocide with of Gaza, he was erased from the rolls. Others who were lifted by Zionists include Trump and Candace Owens.

Owens, like Kirk, appears uppity. Candace Owens is not a drug addict like Joe Rogan. Rogan is easily tamed. Rogan is dumbed down. But Kirk and Owens are not druggies and this likely contributed to Kirk and Owens being harder to tame, harder to keep on the plantation. Both their egos were/are strong, and they no longer needed pocket money.

Owens seems to have some moral fiber but this remains to be seen. She worked years for the zionists and so has a deep credibility hole to dig from.

Zionists have been deeply involved with invading Europe, Canada, Japan — and MY COUNTRY — United States.

We all know Zionism is not Judaism. Zionism conflates with Judaism as evolutionary camouflage. Most Zionists — certainly in USA — appear to be Christians. Thus talents and properties like Kirk and Owens are perfect shepherds to divergent demographics.

Many Zionists are Atheists. Atheists like doper-Rogan are employed to corral the druggies and way-wards. Atheism is the anti-religion cult.

Some Zionists are Muslim.

The shill Goldie Ghamari pushes my country and our blood to die for her Zionist masters. Ghamari is just a tiny tooth on a small gear in a massive machine. But in her mind she might feel like a battleship.

Shills tend to exist in the money-and-ego level. Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and Trump, are — or were — shills. Kirk may have been emerging from the cocoon. I will never know. Owens, possibly, too. Only Owens knows if she has reached escape velocity, or just another level of shillness. Perhaps shilling for another paymaster. We may never know. But if Owens emerges more enlightened and emboldened from her experiences — she will be most welcome. Those years on the plantation did leave a stain.

As for Ghamari — clear shill who appears to see America as a horse to ride to death.

—-

