During this otherwise fantastic interview, I stain the flow with a big error. I said BASF was not bombed during World War II. In fact, BASF was badly bombed. How I made that error is a mystery to me…during my studies of history of BASF, I knew it had been bombed yet I said on this interview — and I think one other interview — that BASF had not been attacked during World War II.



I just purchased another book on BASF/IG Farben called THE DEVIL’S CHEMISTS.



My error. I am extremely cautious with my words yet on rare occasion something factually false can flow up. But it causes me so much internal pain to make a public factual error into the microphone that these errors remain rare. They do happen. This is embarrassing.



Over all analysis remains intact. I am curious why BASF does not appear to have been targeted lately but I suspect in any serious exchange with Russia, either Russia strikes BASF, or Zionists or others will strike BASF. If Zionists make a physical strike, likely they will blame Russia. There obviously is always chance or lone wolf or internal sabotage.



Ukraine makes a fine base for attacks on Europe. Either by Russia, or blaming Russia.



A general strike on BASF would be amazingly dangerous for those who work and live around there. Large scale economic consequences are difficult to foresee but likely would or will be significant and noticeable.



Separately from BASF— IRELAND



Ireland is clearly being prepared for ethnic genocide of Irish:





Hormuz —



ISW is a Zionist hot zone. I spent some time with them in wars past.

The "Trump” account is Zionist psyop. I pay zero attention to Trump — nobody needs to pay attention to Trump to make accurate predictions. Better to tune out the loud static of v“Trump.”





”Trump” and his nonsense and the fights between crazed and intoxicated bloggers are distractions. They are ephemeral little wavelets on the surface of the sea. Tiny wavelets of no consequence caused by hot breezes and cold blasts of wind.



Fake “peace talks” are wavelets caused by the giant fans of corporate wind-makers. Yet no matter how giant the fans, the fans are tiny by comparison to natural forces.



Attention invested in the wavelets should be limited to glances. All things carry useful information. But do not focus on wavelets. Most people stop here, at the distractions, at the wavelet level, at the kayfabe-level. Those folks will be discussing “peace talks” as if they are real.



Ta Ta, Tan Tan.





Specifics of ground war and such details are relevant if they impact you or yours directly. But those are like waves on the beach.



The Great Wave off Kanagawa — Hokusai reached the top of his art during his 70s. This masterpiece is one part of his Thirty-six views of Mount Fuji. I write these words from a similar distance from Fuji.

War Storms. Powerful bursts. Heat from Sun —> cold, dark space. Power differentials. Energy moves. In many ways.

Winds collect. Powerful kaze gather collections of waves.

Enough to temporarily stir the seas. There always are storms, somewhere.



Those storms are what most people call “wars.” As if “wars” are aberrations. There are many wars. Between ants, gorillas. Between man and beast, beast and beast, man and yeast, man and man. So many. But what is war? Something for another time.



One can do well to walk quietly for weeks to think. To sit by a sea, beside a lava flow in Hawaii, or to the top of the tallest mountain and the tallest volcano on earth, Mauna Kea. Go there. By the observatories. And think. Quietly.



Go to Darien Gap. I spent months there, mostly alone or with Embera Indians. Quietly reading, and watching the world go by.



And you will have no problem seeing why I say “Trump” and the puppets are not energy sources. They are gusts and winds and ripples and wavelets driven by other energies. I search for those energies. The currents in the skies and seas are powerful, yet also are products of higher energy.



And you will see why this “prediction” was almost like cheating.







This was like predicting July will be a hot month in Death Valley.









