Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Faye's avatar
Faye
1d

Michael, I have a question about the interview. At about 1:05, Bret said something like 'it is clear that it wants to create famine in China". I never heard you say this. I know we are expecting famine everywhere, but China in particular? As I said I don't recall you ever saying this and you did not address the question in your response to Bret.

I agree that the two main forces are the Zionists and the CCP. I think they both want famine, because I believe they are fighting each other to see who gets to control the world. Am I correct or have I simplified it too much? And I can't figure out which side the British are on, both sides?

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1 reply by Michael Yon
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The Outlaw
1d

I did unsubscribe to some a-holes a few days ago and maybe I hit yours by mistake--I'll fix it.

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