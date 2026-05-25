25 May 2026

Near Fuji, Japan











Dispatch, sans edit:



During this otherwise fantastic interview with Brett Weinstein, I stain the flow with a big error.



I said BASF plant in Germany was not bombed during World War II. In fact, BASF was badly bombed. How I made that error is a mystery to me…during my studies of history of BASF, I knew it had been bombed yet I said on this interview — and I think one other interview — that BASF had not been attacked during World War II.

I am extremely cautious with my words yet on rare occasion something factually false can flow up. Factual errors cause me so much internal pain that these errors remain rare. They do happen. This is embarrassing.



Shake it off. In the fight!



And what a history BASF/IG Farben…



Overall, my analysis remains intact while predictions are increasingly accurate to the point of “everyone is noticing.”



I remain curious why BASF does not appear to have been targeted lately but I suspect in any serious exchange with Russia, either Russia strikes BASF, or Zionists or others will strike BASF. If Zionists make a physical strike, likely they will blame Russia. There is always chance of lone-wolf or internal sabotage, or some other groups attack.



Related: Ukraine makes a fine base for attacks on Europe. Either by Russia, or obvious Zionists can blame Russia while using Ukraine as base.



A general strike on BASF would be amazingly dangerous for those who work and live around Ludwigshafen, Germany, or other facilities. Large scale economic consequences are difficult to foresee but likely would be significant.



Separately, but deeply related just slightly below the surface— IRELAND. Many Zionists harbor special hatred for Ireland and Sweden (and many there places) and regularly say such.



Ireland is being prepared for ethnic genocide of Irish:

I have published many times: Ireland is being wiped clean of the Irish. This has been a very long process.



None of these matters are separate. This all is same war.



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