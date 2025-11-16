Big Honey Suicide Prevention, and Chinese Invasion Update

16 November 2025

Japan



The video above explains the photographs and text below:

===Start message #1===

The power is within you. I am not a place to find sympathy. Empathy, yes. Sympathy, no. It’s up to you.

Am in a place China is openly threatening to invade and China is openly preparing to attack. Millions likely will die when this happens. Think about it. You either will reach down is inside and harness strength or you will decide to wallow in self-pity and fade to gray.

As for those who stole your work…you knew they were snakes… snakes do snake stuff. Consider that huge education. The type nobody gets in any school.

We are in World War III. Get your shit together or be left behind.

Every strong man and every strong woman you ever met has been through their share of terrible times. Every. Single. One. And they made it through.



I’m getting fit for war on epic scale. This place may be in famine. And your area, too.



I don’t want to hear self-pity. This is Man Time to do Man Stuff. You knew they were snakes. You knew it.

You.



China published targeting map above. Aimed right at my family here. I am in charge of safeguarding my family here, and in United States. And people I care about in Thailand and other countries.



I’ve heard enough self-pity.

It’s down to YOU.

I made the photos of these British Soldiers after a big firefight in Iraq. Dozens were killed that day. We kept rolling. I did this for years before, and years after.

British soldiers after big firefight in Basra, Iraq.

Guns got hot that day.

===End msg #1===



===Begin msg #2===

I made this photograph of the A-10 as it prepared to roll out to make an airstrike in Afghanistan. This my life. Year after year. There is zero time for self-pity. Men do Man stuff.



When soldiers commit suicide after war, I don’t call them Heroes. I call them Losers.



===end msg #2 ===

A few other photos I made in combat. I have thousands like this. Thousands, over years. Soldiers keep going.

Erik Kurilla got shot up. Kept fighting. Nearly died. Recovered. Went on to years more combat. He could have retired and become a loser alcoholic but he decided to keep fighting.



Firefight in Iraq.

CSM Rob Prosser — fighting machine. Legend.

Kopp-Etchells Effect in Sangin, the most dangerous district in all Afghanistan. Most journalists were afraid to step foot there. British asked me to come and I said send a helicopter. See you soon.

Afghanistan: Normal day in combat

British forces at war. Dozens of enemy were killed this day in Basra. The day lead to war crimes accusations. The accusations were direct lies. Nobody even called me to testify. I witnessed no war crimes despite court documents mentioning the platoon I was with fired more than 5,000 rounds. (If my memory is accurate. 5,000 sounds about right though I usually stop counting after about 30. Was a pretty loud day.) I did not witness war crimes but I witnessed Lawfare .

This night in Afghanistan I stayed on base and watched the artillery cover a mission. The Afghans would say things like “there are more Afghan martyrs than stars in the heavens.” Or, “Every star shines for a Pashtun martyr.”



It pays to use good camera gear — and know how to use it.

Meanwhile, today, 16 November 2025, China is openly threatening Taiwan. And China is openly threatening to take Okinawa from Japan. President Ulysses S. Grant warned about this in 1879. I repeat — President Grant warned about this in 1879. The man was ahead of the game.

And President Grant warned about communists — using the word communists — in 1878. Again, the man was way ahead of the game.



President Grant warned about this in the clearest terms in Volume 29 of the 32 Volumes of Grant’s Papers. General Flynn just asked me about that yesterday — so I made this video for General Flynn:

And now the time draws closer for great war in this region. When will this happen? I do not know. But the fact that I am in Japan and spend so much time in Thailand and Panama and Texas should be a clue to my thinking.

Only the dead know the end of war.

Money is ammo in the information war.





Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



