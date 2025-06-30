BBB is WEF. I talked about this many times a few years ago regards the Trojan BBB party in Netherlands. BBB turned out exactly as I and Eva Vlaardingerbroek

warned in Netherlands. We may have warned about it while we were on Jordan Peterson show together.

WEF must be laughing at how easily they TOLD Dutch voters BBB was WEF, yet still got barrels of votes from Dutch conservatives. I was there for the election.

BBB is the FarmersCitizensMovement which in Dutch is Boer Burger Beweging. Their campaign signs all over Netherlands said BBBeter! I drove hundreds of miles talking with farmers and others.

BBBeter! Build Back Better!

Cannot make up this stuff. Klaus Schwab and gang must have been rolling on the floor when BBBeter swept in with a tide. And news swept across the world that Dutch finally were standing up! Yet reality was many Dutch were easily fooled to vote more power to WEF.

Unfortunately Eva and I were proven right. BBB continues to help crush Dutch farmers.

I personally warned about it hundreds of times. Eva constantly warned about it.

Do the math.

Listen to Big Honey.

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow