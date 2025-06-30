Michael’s Newsletter

So many tricks up their multiple spy-op sleeves---I had worked with Miss Rosa Koire for many years to expose Agenda 21/2030 which is the latest iteration of such Globalist scheme now BBB.. I may have been one of the last of us to be in contact with Miss Rosa before she passed quite suddenly----I was to buy the last of her water damaged copies of "Behind The Green Mask--Agenda 21" I would distribute to others for free which has morphed into BBB. PP Mob cut off our transaction before completion and she passed. I know years prior and tried to spread the word.

Communitarianism aka Global Communism is the end game---depopulation (COVID19,Inc.), was the starter pistol. SMART Cities aka Prisons, Digital "currency". It is all actuality Global Corporate Authoritarianism Fascist Police State. Insituted by Fake Charities--namely The Rockefeller Foundation among many others.

Ask Miss Masako research Operation Lockstep---The Rockefeller Foundation circa 2010 which mirrored COVID19, Inc.

Here's a taste of what to expect---~2010-2012--The creator of this "murdered his family and committed suicide" of course- The film was never released. 2.5 min I'd say---Trailer here: Look familiar? Should. Gray State:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE

I don’t think many, if any at all, Dutch people voted the WEF into more power. They don’t count the votes there like they don’t count the votes in America.

