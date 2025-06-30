BBB is WEF. I talked about this many times a few years ago regards the Trojan BBB party in Netherlands. BBB turned out exactly as I and Eva Vlaardingerbroekwarned in Netherlands. We may have warned about it while we were on Jordan Peterson show together.
WEF must be laughing at how easily they TOLD Dutch voters BBB was WEF, yet still got barrels of votes from Dutch conservatives. I was there for the election.
BBB is the FarmersCitizensMovement which in Dutch is Boer Burger Beweging. Their campaign signs all over Netherlands said BBBeter! I drove hundreds of miles talking with farmers and others.
BBBeter! Build Back Better!
Cannot make up this stuff. Klaus Schwab and gang must have been rolling on the floor when BBBeter swept in with a tide. And news swept across the world that Dutch finally were standing up! Yet reality was many Dutch were easily fooled to vote more power to WEF.
Unfortunately Eva and I were proven right. BBB continues to help crush Dutch farmers.
I personally warned about it hundreds of times. Eva constantly warned about it.
Do the math.
Listen to Big Honey.
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
So many tricks up their multiple spy-op sleeves---I had worked with Miss Rosa Koire for many years to expose Agenda 21/2030 which is the latest iteration of such Globalist scheme now BBB.. I may have been one of the last of us to be in contact with Miss Rosa before she passed quite suddenly----I was to buy the last of her water damaged copies of "Behind The Green Mask--Agenda 21" I would distribute to others for free which has morphed into BBB. PP Mob cut off our transaction before completion and she passed. I know years prior and tried to spread the word.
Communitarianism aka Global Communism is the end game---depopulation (COVID19,Inc.), was the starter pistol. SMART Cities aka Prisons, Digital "currency". It is all actuality Global Corporate Authoritarianism Fascist Police State. Insituted by Fake Charities--namely The Rockefeller Foundation among many others.
Ask Miss Masako research Operation Lockstep---The Rockefeller Foundation circa 2010 which mirrored COVID19, Inc.
Here's a taste of what to expect---~2010-2012--The creator of this "murdered his family and committed suicide" of course- The film was never released. 2.5 min I'd say---Trailer here: Look familiar? Should. Gray State:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE
I don’t think many, if any at all, Dutch people voted the WEF into more power. They don’t count the votes there like they don’t count the votes in America.