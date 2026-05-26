Beware: Thuggees, Deceivers -- Judas Goats

I used to fish with my family. Fish, dinner-to-be, habitually inhaled the same hook with the same worm just after we caught their siblings. Same hooks, same worms, same place, same time.

I’ve read more than 60 books cover-to-cover on pandemic. Rich people die first. Book after book after book…rich people fall with the autumn leaves.

Princes, Kings, merchant class, afford the best quacks, jump queue, and shine the most gold around their necks of flesh. And they die. Century after century. “But my doctor is the best!” And another big gravestone is cut.





Gators, fish, and man. Ways do not change.

And now the hook is baited with ivermectin. Watch as many are warned, then die.

The Megpunnaism mentioned in my video above:

On the US border, I often got the feeling this was/is happening with many of the children. Many of us have discussed this publicly.

Hardcore.

Video of Judas Goat leading sheep to slaughter:

Judas Goat





Justin Alexander Shetler vanished in India. While following a Naga Sadhu into the beyond.

When I was asked for help searching for Justin, I read Justin’s diary.



Justin knew something was wrong. Justin described in clear words he did not trust the “holy man” (sadhu) he was with. The sadhu was a Naga.



I am familiar with Nagas. A Naga encounter set me on the trail of hunting Aghori cannibals.



In his diary of some of his final words, Justin’s intuition was ringing like a church bell. A journal entry contained clear words he got a bad feeling. Yet he decided to push out alone with the Naga.



Nagas are famously dangerous Kali worshippers. The first Naga I met was completely naked meditating in front of a dead woman at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India.



Later, when I was cannibal hunting, there were times when I got bad feelings. Yet always I immediately heeded intuition.



One midnight, on a full moon no less — I was alone by a campfire with a small group of Aghori cannibals by the Ganges river. Some variables: Alone. With cannibals. Full moon. Campfire. The cannibals were becoming intoxicated. I got a bad vibe. Seconds later I was gone.



Justin pushed his intuition aside, followed the Naga as his guide, and vanished into the valley of death.

Intuition

Use it

Always

====





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