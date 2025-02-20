Mind-dump, sans-edit

From Panama City, Panama — rushing to publish this due to street dramas unfolding and we want to get down there. I avoid most street dramas in Panama but this one actually is important.

Note: a solid source known to me for years mentioned again today China is in Cuba coordinating “migrant” invasion through Panama.

China Aid is thick here in Panama. We’ve seen China Aid all over such as in Armenia, El Salvador, and on and on.



I had heard many ‘rumors’ about USAID over the years but did not yet realize USAID grew into an actual enemy formation.



China Aid is on its face an enemy formation. China Aid is working in Panama — as has USAID for generations.



The major protest in Panama today that likely will unfold in about two hours is headed by the communist labor union called SUNTRACS.



Suntracs is employed building the Chinese bridge over Panama Canal. We have been there to see many times. Also, we recently talked with Suntracs workers in Darien. Suntracs are employed building the two bridges near Yaviza.



Suntracs are just a small part of Panama. Suntracs tends to hate Americans but most Panamanians tend to hate Suntracs.



Suntracs directly works with China here in Panama.



Numerous groups would want to destabilize Panama. US could use destabilization as casus belli to invade.



So, if you see Suntracs murder Americans in the streets — expect invasion from USA. If USA invades, expect Suntracs dying in airstrikes, and at hands of US special operations forces. And seizure of the Canal. Suntracs is providing the labor for the China bridge. Suntracs hates Americans. Some dots are clear.



I am not predicting this will occur. Clarifying conditions are set for conflict and many parties have a vote.



Masako Ganaha made the bus and ambulance pictures in Armenia. The library photos were made by me in El Salvador. The white truck pictures were made by a friend here in Panama City.



