Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
9h

Jared Taylor. He's fought some lonely battles over the last 30-40 years. If you didn't know already Michael, he spent some of his early years in Japan, and speaks Japanese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
7h

This interview is powerful, fast, and hard hitting. No mincing of words. The humor is wonderful. Mike Adams and Michael often laughing over the absurdity of what the demons

and their victims do and how they do it. That reminds me of how stupid, Quadrant 4, they are...which is a little ray of hope....but then I hear you say the Irish and Canadians, etc., have been inert and allow their own demise....as we are doing. There is always a new insight for me regardless of topics being analyzed previously. Mike Adams seems awakened a bit himself. It appears that disabling nations with drugs is working well; that model will keep functioning until full paralysis along with the weaponized injections. Not to mention prescription drugs which create their own distinct health problems. Then there is the food. We have committed suicide already by outsourcing our manufacturing overseas. My favorite line: I just think what I would do and pick the opposite" when it comes to Michael's accuracy in predicting Puppet Trump. The centuries old kingdom plans of routes and resources evade short studies...but you, fortunate for us, have been studying this ecosystem for decades. A complete and total revelation to me what you present. Waking up to all this demands thought and patience. Deprogramming, I am discovering, is a long and arduous process...even when one is 'aware.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture