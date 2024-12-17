Hong Kong Abandoned -- this was just before "pandemic" broke out.



Mind Dump, 16 December 2024

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Hong Kongers told me at very beginning the pandemic was being used to steal Hong Kong.

Hong Kongers were begging then-President Trump for support. During many protests, there were more American flags on Hong Kong streets than at a NASCAR race.

Trump did not help Hong Kong. Did not rally a great coalition to boycott China.

Trump just invited Xi to his inauguration. Maybe to trade Taiwan for some gold. I do not know. China is taking the Caribbean and the Americas. Kanada is becoming contested between Chinese of many flavors and Indians of many flavors, and others.

America, UK, and others abandoned Hong Kong. Signal received loud and clear.

Germany sold water cannon trucks to smash the Hong Konger protestors. I witnessed many Hong Kongers be injured by German water cannons, and by munitions made in America, including made in Florida.

Those water cannons were delivered during the fighting. Germany knew exactly what it was doing.

I took Matt Schlapp from @cpac and China-fighter Gordan Chang into some protest. And the excellent @JanJekielek from @EpochTimes, and more.

The Epoch Times are ferocious CCP fighters.

Matt Schlapp was just here in Buenos Aires on his save Israel CPAC tour. I did not even message Schlapp. It's not about Hong Kong, Taiwan, Freedom, or America. It's about Money, Power, Israel.

I am concerned that all the risks and work in places like Darien Gap will go to nothing, like the work in Iraq, Afghanistan, and so many more. Severe risks, severe efforts.

All ending in ashes.

After I got kicked out of Hong Kong and read books for six months during lockdowns, I flew back to America in August 2020. I sensed civil war growing in my own country.

In my country, America, since 2020 I travelled to most of the States. Again.

But unlike my many previous trips across America, this time I found dope-heads everywhere, including in the many ANTIFA riots I was in. There must be millions of doper Americans now. A true Idiocracy. Drunk, doped, stoned, I don't know what. Many cities have entire zombie districts.

Intoxicants are the grease of psychological warfare. I did not sleep one minute last night due to thinking about all the dope flowing across America, Thailand, and other places that are being destroyed.

How can I subvert the perversion of my own people? How can we stop millions of Americans, Thais, Japanese and others, from acting like we live in a doper movie? I don't know. But I shoot a lot of arrows trying to strike flesh.

While millions of Americans worship doper idols like @joerogan -- our border is overrun just a couple hours drive from his studio. His actions are consistent with that of an enemy agent or traitor. Is he? I do not know. And that I do not know is a problem per se.

WE ARE AT WAR.

We have a duty to avoid even the vague appearance of treason.

When I stand up to the grease of psychological warfare, I find huge numbers of Americans willing to defend their bongs more than they are willing to fight for our borders.

Many will go to guns to defend their bongs. And then surrender their guns meekly. And now many running around like stoned chickens distracted by obvious bullshit UFOs. An obvious psyop.

Hong Kongers were absorbed by China.

AMERICA IS BEING ABSORBED BY CHINA AND by OTHERS.

PUT

DOWN

INTOXICANTS

Millions lined up for death jabs and now are busy filling cemeteries. And tried to force us to join them. They were psyop'd into the grave.

And now huge numbers who are practically snorting Bitcoin. Totally psyop'd Saying the equivalent of "trust the science." "Safe and effective."

I use bitcoin. It's useful. But it's also the latest golden calf and a clear trap as a reserve asset. AN OBVIOUS TRAP. Like the death jab! Or the intoxicants -- the grease of psyop!

And there goes Trump, pushing Bitcoin like he pushed the jab.

GET

REAL

YOU ARE AT WAR

I made the attached video while trying to spur Americans to BE THE AMERICANS HONG KONGERS THINK WE ARE.

This was a normal night in Hong Kong. Some days and night were more serious. And now Hong Kong is gone. And China gained a major port.

As with the Darien Gap, and all the rest, I can barely finance the fight. Only a handful of Americans even care.

The BIG money is in TREASON. Ask Trump.

All these wars and fighting produced a man unable to suffer fools and man-children. Unable to suffer podcasters constantly drinking whiskey on their programs and acting like children.

They will not grow old as free men. Too weak. Men with more testosterone will take their women.

You either fight

Or you lose

Those are your choices